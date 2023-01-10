Read full article on original website
peshtigotimes.com
» Candle Hike at Goodman Park Set For Jan. 14th
The Marinette County Parks Department will host a candle hike at Goodman Park on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Candle luminaries and lanterns will light the approximate 1 mile trail through Goodman Park including the bridge over Strong Falls. Depending on snow conditions, boots or snowshoes are suggested....
peshtigotimes.com
» Verdegan is Guest Speaker at Niagara Library Feb. 8
Marinette County best-selling author and Dunbar resident, Joe Verdegan will be the featured speaker for the “Author Talk” program at the Niagara Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 pm. Verdegan, author of seven books including the 2020 Amazon No. 1 best seller “The Reformatory – Tales...
peshtigotimes.com
» Ordinance Enforcement On Crivitz Committee Agendas
The Crivitz Village Board’s Administrative & Development Committee will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, and the Operations Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda for both meetings includes discussion of ordinance enforcement and committee meeting schedules. Other issues on the Administrative & Development Committee agenda include rezoning...
peshtigotimes.com
» Middle Inlet Electors To Give Input On Fire Station Jan. 12
Town of Middle Inlet electors are being asked for input in regard to construction of a proposed $230,000 addition to the fire station. To get this input, a special town meeting will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and be immediately followed by the regular monthly town board meeting, “at which time the board will approve or deny, by public input, the 40’X60’ Building addition to the Town of.
peshtigotimes.com
» Lena/Peshtigo Post Big Conference Wins
In a battle of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the M&O Conference on Monday, it was the Lena Wildcats who cemented themselves as the top challenger to the Coleman Cougars for this year’s conference crown. The Wildcats did it with defense. The two teams were locked...
