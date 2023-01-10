Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Manhattan Sunbathers Get Their First Public Beach—but No Swimming
There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
cititour.com
Chi Turns Up the Heat on Chinese Cuisine in Hell’s Kitchen
Chi is a modern Chinese restaurant now open in Hell’s Kitchen serving up sizzling dishes. The restaurant is a joint project of Chef Tom Lo and Chef Tom Lei, known as a master of Szechuan cuisine. The two first met while partnering at Spy C in Forest Hills, Queens.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheap Hotels in Manhattan, New York City for an Unforgettable Vacation
Best Cheap Hotels in Manhattan: Famous for its world-class entertainment, vibrant arts & culinary scene, historic landmarks & picturesque views, New York is a dream destination for many. With so many amenities, it’s no wonder that the city can be notoriously expensive. A great way to explore the city...
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Let me tell you—sample sales in NYC are the ‘concrete jungle’ everyone talks about
When attending the many weekly sample sales that New York has to offer, one scene from the 2004 cult movie Mean Girls readily comes to mind. In the film, while waging a silent girl war hoping to eventually land the hottest guy in school, Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Heron imagines "settling" the situation with frenemy Regina George (Rachel McAdams) as they would "in the animal world."
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] This Couple's 450 Sq Ft Upper West Side Studio is Full of Color and Prewar Charm
This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue
Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG.
wpdh.com
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
Tons of food tossed daily at migrant hotel in Midtown, workers say
Workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they throw out large garbage bags of free, prepared food every day.
Advocate
Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias
A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
westchestermagazine.com
Smokehouse Tailgate Grill Opens Third Location in Westchester
All photos by Andrew Dominick. New Rochelle, Mamaroneck, and now Somers make a trio for Smokehouse Tailgate Grill owners Michael Hofer and Justin Zeytoonian. Smokehouse’s Somers location, though, is different from their newly reopened and renovated flagship in NewRo, and it’s not like their bustling BBQ and bar that’s on the main strip in Mamaroneck. This one is on the top floor of DeCicco & Sons.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well. Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a […]
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
