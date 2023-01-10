This apartment was Maria Vasquez’s first place without roommates, so she knew she wanted to find the perfect spot. Coming from a previous apartment that was quite dark, her non-negotiables included lots of natural light and access to the outdoors. Located on New York City's Upper West Side, Maria's studio sits across the street from Riverside Park and is only a 10-minute walk to Central Park. It has oversized windows and faces south, letting tons of natural light in each day. “Once I saw the inside of the apartment, I fell in love with its character,” Maria says. “It’s in a well-maintained pre-war building with gorgeous details. The crown molding and frames around the windows sealed the deal. I also loved how even though it’s a studio, there’s still plenty of room to have a comfortable bedroom and living space."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO