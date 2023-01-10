Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Kobe Branham talks SEC offer, visit from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham has gained an offer from Texas A&M’s Bobby Petrino as well as visit to his school from Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy. Branham, 6-6, 320, was offered by the Aggies and Petrino on Thursday. On Friday, Kennedy, who coaches the...
WATCH: Muss and players speak to 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the Razorback’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt Coach Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV get in front of the media to explain how it all broke down. For the full interviews, head to the links above.
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
4-star Charlie Collins heads Prospect Day list
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host its first Prospect Day on Saturday with a six-hour event for prospects. Among the prospects slated to be at Arkansas on Saturday is Mills Class of 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins. The talented Collins, 6-5, 265, has 30 offers to this point. On Nov. 30, Collins announced a Top 12. He had Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan State make the cut.
Razorbacks Rewind: No. 15 Arkansas bounced at BWA by No. 4 ‘Bama, 84-69, as Hoop Hogs drop to 1-3 in SEC play
FAYETTEVILLE — The 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had not hosted a game between Top 15-ranked teams at Bud Walton Arena since 1995, and when they got their first such encounter of the 21st century on Wednesday it did not go well as the Hoop Hogs lost their second consecutive SEC game (and third loss in their last four games), 84-69, against visiting No. 4 Alabama.
Arkansas Invitational opens indoor season for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE – A new season starts this Friday with the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center, and the Arkansas squad will feature plenty of new faces making their Razorback debut. A live stream of the meet will start at 1 p.m. on SEC Network + (link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=26712c44-7d0e-4d23-b546-633e45bebda0)...
Gymbacks Host Tide in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics starts its home slate this weekend with a top-20 match-up as the No. 16 Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Crimson Tide at Barnhill Arena. Both the Tide and Hogs are coming off season-opening wins, Alabama over Michigan State and Arkansas over Nebraska. The two teams have met 52 times dating back to 2003, and Alabama holds a 46-5-1 edge in the series. Three of the five victories for Arkansas have come in Fayetteville, including the team’s last in 2017.
Freshman DB Anthony Brown hits the transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown announced his decision late Wednesday night on Twitter. Brown didn’t play this season while redshirting, but did make news when he and Myles Slusher were arrested early Sunday morning following a home loss to Liberty.
Diamond Hog pledges have big MLK weekend on tap
Nine Arkansas Sticks and University of Arkansas baseball commits will get in some diamond action in Arizona this weekend while donning Chicago White Sox uniforms. The 3n2 Sticks Baseball 18-and-under Brewster squad, now playing as a White Sox scout team, will be participating in the 2023 Martin Luther King West Championship beginning Friday in Phoenix.
