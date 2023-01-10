Read full article on original website
Related
peshtigotimes.com
» Verdegan is Guest Speaker at Niagara Library Feb. 8
Marinette County best-selling author and Dunbar resident, Joe Verdegan will be the featured speaker for the “Author Talk” program at the Niagara Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 pm. Verdegan, author of seven books including the 2020 Amazon No. 1 best seller “The Reformatory – Tales...
peshtigotimes.com
» Candle Hike at Goodman Park Set For Jan. 14th
The Marinette County Parks Department will host a candle hike at Goodman Park on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Candle luminaries and lanterns will light the approximate 1 mile trail through Goodman Park including the bridge over Strong Falls. Depending on snow conditions, boots or snowshoes are suggested....
peshtigotimes.com
Methodist Church Helps Seed Program
Peshtigo United Methodist Church mission for the month of December ask members of the church to help Peshtigo High School Volunteer Club. The Methodist Church put up a tree at church and filled it with caps, hats, mittens, gloves, scarfs. They also had stuffed toys for children. The Methodist Church gave a generous gift of money to the Peshtigo School District SEED Program (Students Eat Every Day) for Christmas as part of the mission. Pictured from left to right receiving the gift from the church are: Dan Vanidestine-Vocational Studies Teacher, Mary Lou Richter-member of the Methodist Church, Avery Kehoe and Brooklyn Phillips-teacher aides and Nancy Meetz-head of the program for the church.
peshtigotimes.com
» Marinette House Fire Claims Life of 54-Year Old Woman
Twenty two firefighters from three area fire departments battled a house fire at 223 Terrace Ave., in the City of Marinette on Friday, Jan. 6 that claimed the life of a 54-year old Marinette woman. Marinette Fire Chief Jay Heckel said his department received the alarm at 1:50 p.m. Menominee Fire Department also responded immediately to the call.
peshtigotimes.com
» Lena/Peshtigo Post Big Conference Wins
In a battle of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the M&O Conference on Monday, it was the Lena Wildcats who cemented themselves as the top challenger to the Coleman Cougars for this year’s conference crown. The Wildcats did it with defense. The two teams were locked...
peshtigotimes.com
» Ordinance Enforcement On Crivitz Committee Agendas
The Crivitz Village Board’s Administrative & Development Committee will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, and the Operations Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda for both meetings includes discussion of ordinance enforcement and committee meeting schedules. Other issues on the Administrative & Development Committee agenda include rezoning...
peshtigotimes.com
» Middle Inlet Electors To Give Input On Fire Station Jan. 12
Town of Middle Inlet electors are being asked for input in regard to construction of a proposed $230,000 addition to the fire station. To get this input, a special town meeting will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and be immediately followed by the regular monthly town board meeting, “at which time the board will approve or deny, by public input, the 40’X60’ Building addition to the Town of.
peshtigotimes.com
Marinette Powerlifters Take Third Place in Winneconne
Marinette’s second meet of the 2022-23 powerlifting season was the Dave Adamovich Memorial Meet in Winneconne. William Driscoll won a first-place medal for Marinette in the 123-pound weight class with 730 pounds lifted. He PR’d in the squat and bench. Lance Kurz won gold in the 220-pound weight...
peshtigotimes.com
» Wausaukee Open Enrollment for the 2023-24 School Year
The open enrollment application period for the Wausaukee School District runs from Feb. 6 to April 28, for the 2023-24 school year. This program allows parents to send their children to any public school district in the state. Traditionally, children in Wisconsin are assigned to public school districts based on the location of where they live. Open enrollment gives parents the option of having their children attend a public school district other than the one in which they reside.
peshtigotimes.com
Sagan Running for Amberg Chairman
Shawn Sagan, Sr., 45, of Amberg, announced he is a candidate for the position of Amberg Town Chairman in the April 4 Election. Sagan has lived in Amberg since August 2006 and works at J&R Enterprises in Wausaukee. Together he and his wife, Jamie, have one son, Shawn Sagan, Jr.
peshtigotimes.com
» City Plan Commission Denies Use Permit For Existing Garage
After some long, hard debate at a two hour meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the City of Peshtigo Plan Commission voted without dissent to deny a conditional use permit for a garage that Henry Desotell has already built on his property at 390 S. Ellis Ave. During the meeting, but...
Comments / 0