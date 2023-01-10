Peshtigo United Methodist Church mission for the month of December ask members of the church to help Peshtigo High School Volunteer Club. The Methodist Church put up a tree at church and filled it with caps, hats, mittens, gloves, scarfs. They also had stuffed toys for children. The Methodist Church gave a generous gift of money to the Peshtigo School District SEED Program (Students Eat Every Day) for Christmas as part of the mission. Pictured from left to right receiving the gift from the church are: Dan Vanidestine-Vocational Studies Teacher, Mary Lou Richter-member of the Methodist Church, Avery Kehoe and Brooklyn Phillips-teacher aides and Nancy Meetz-head of the program for the church.

PESHTIGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO