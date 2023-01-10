Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers should go messing with the foundation of their defense. Instead, just add to it.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Troy Aikman on Quality of Play: ‘I Had to Ask Myself, Is This Professional Football?’
The ESPN broadcaster says he’d like to see NFL improve product on the field.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Yardbarker
Is There A Perfect Solution For The Steelers’ Quarterback Room In 2023?
A year ago after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played his final snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, the future of the quarterback position for the organization was in absolute limbo. Fast forward a couple months and the franchise signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal and eventually drafted Kenny Pickett following the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. As the team now looks forward to 2023, the only player who is certain to be back within the quarterback room is Pickett, and general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin will have to make serious decisions about who will back up Pickett going forward.
Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing ten players back in 2023.
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option that feels like a no-brainer at inside linebacker.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills wild-card game, including Josh Allen’s passing yards.
Yardbarker
Steelers Center Mason Cole Credits Mike Tomlin For Strong 6-2 Finish, “If He’s Not Up There With The Best In The League, Tomlin’s Unbelievable.”
Despite a 28-14 win versus the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season is officially over. Yes, they did in fact handle their business on Sunday but they also needed some extra help from other AFC foes in order to punch a ticket into the postseason. Although the Buffalo Bills...
dayton247now.com
Rush for Bengals gear ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-back great Cincinnati Bengal teams means back-to-back big sales years for Bengals gear. With only a few days before the team tries to knock off the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year, Bengals gear is flying off the shelves at local stores. It has not...
Condoleezza Rice Mentioned As Possible Candidate For Major NFL Position
One day, Roger Goodell will join the roster of retired NFL commissioners. When that day comes, two popular names could succeed him. The newly hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and part-owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned to assume the role, according to ...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/13: Flores Interviews, Good News on an Old Friend, and Preemptive Strikes
We have a lot of fun this time of year, until we don’t. I’m unsure what to call this phenomenon… snaggus interruptus, perhaps? Whatever. It’s when the Browns have a phenomenal coach, draft pick, or free agent in their sights, and another annoying NFL team comes in and swipes them away from us.
