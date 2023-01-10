Read full article on original website
Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden documents
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Congress could not “exclude the possibility” that national security was jeopardized by the handling of President Biden’s classified documents, which are now at the center of a Department of Justice probe. “I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts,” Schiff said on ABC’s “This…
Why there are more Republican women in Congress than ever before
By Simone Pathe, Maeve Reston, Janie Boschma and Renée Rigdon, CNN Illustration by Will Mullery, CNN. Lori Chavez-DeRemer sat in the gallery of the House nearly two decades ago with her mom and her twin daughters — tourists peering down at lawmakers on the floor of the chamber.
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation. “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on...
Concerns over Santos’ backstory were known prior to the election
Concerns over Rep. George Santos‘ backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance...
Missouri lawmakers adopt stricter dress code for women in state House
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives this week adopted a stricter dress code for women as part of a new rules package, and now requires them to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket like a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer. The addition, which was proposed by Republican state...
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual
A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
Raskin gives update on cancer treatment: ‘I’m losing about 40 or 50 hairs a day’
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said Sunday he’s “very optimistic” about his cancer treatment and has “gotten lots of support” from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. “I am hanging tough, my energy is good,” Raskin, who announced last month that he had been diagnosed...
What we know about Joe Biden’s private office where classified documents were found
It was an office fit for a former vice president working in Washington — dark hardwood floors, plush seating and a spacious desk set to a lofty backdrop of the Capitol building. This week, what took place inside that office — a think tank where President Joe Biden spent...
Steve Bannon must find new lawyers to advise him in ‘We Build the Wall’ criminal fraud case
A New York judge has given Steve Bannon until the end of February to find new lawyers to advise him in a criminal fraud case after the former Donald Trump aide’s attorney said there were “irreconcilable differences” and communications have broken down. Bannon attorney David Schoen said...
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June
The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then “extraordinary measures” will need...
