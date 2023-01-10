ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Man dead after shooting in Sunnyslope, police say

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. Phoenix police have not made any arrests at this time. According to early reports, officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

2 Critical Following Severe Collision | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.4 inches of snow as of 12 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix

At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy