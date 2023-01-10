Read full article on original website
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
New City of Mesa Short-Term Rentals License RequiredSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Man dead after shooting in Sunnyslope, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. Phoenix police have not made any arrests at this time. According to early reports, officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
MSCO: Elderly man dies after falling into Bartlett Lake
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elderly man has died after falling into Bartlett Lake Saturday afternoon, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported. According to officials, the man suffered a medical issue before falling in. Family members were able to pull him from the water and administer CPR with the help of other citizens and first responders.
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
2 Critical Following Severe Collision | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: McDowell Road East of I-17 CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Crews responded to a 2 vehicle collision with one with one vehicle rolled over around 2:30 AM. Both drivers involved needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the rolled over vehicle required extensive extrication. Crews transported both patients in critical condition. McDowell Road is closed in both directions for investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2nd arrest made in Arizona after 4-year-old reported missing, sister found wandering alone: police
CYRIL, Okla. -- Authorities have made a second arrest as they continue their search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside on Tuesday, authorities said. Local authorities began searching for Athena Brownfield Tuesday afternoon, when the postal worker discovered...
Phoenix police investigating after two adults shot near 67th Avenue and Indian School
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after two adults were shot near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday night. A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A man was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police have not given any suspect information and none have been contacted, according...
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.4 inches of snow as of 12 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
Police want help finding man who allegedly knocked out woman near Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police are seeking the suspect who knocked out a woman as he was driving away after he reportedly stole a large roll of artificial grass from a home in October 2022 in the Laveen area. On Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, around 8:25 p.m.,...
DPS: 5 dead after a multi-vehicle freeway crash near Phoenix
At least five people died Thursday in a fiery crash involving semi-trucks on a freeway east of Phoenix, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said three people died in the chain-reaction crash that occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 10 in Chandler.
Man in critical condition after shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix Saturday morning.
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
