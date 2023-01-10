ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke

The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy