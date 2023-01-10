Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Sterling, Raphinha, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for England forward Raheem Sterling, despite the 28-year-old only moving to Stamford Bridge last summer. (Football Insider) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
Comments / 0