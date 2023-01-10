Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson puzzles NFL world as he doesn't travel with team for playoff game
Lamar Jackson didn't travel with the Baltimore Ravens for their playoff game Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the NFL world stunned.
Giants news, 1/14: Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas named 2nd team All-Pro
Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of the Giants have been selected to the second team on the Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team. Here is the full list of first- and second-team players. Thomas also received Breakout Player of the Year honors from Pro Football Focus.
The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Giants’ wildcard matchup against the Vikings
For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Giants and Vikings played one of their best games of the season last time around, and the result was an incredibly tight 27-24 loss for the Giants. The fact that there’s only 22 days between games adds a bunch of layers to an already intriguing match-up.
Giants vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The New York Giants return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in three weeks on Sunday, this time in a win or go home NFC wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are 3-point underdogs (+130 on the moneyline),...
Big Blue View mailbag: Playoff edition
It’s time for a playoff edition of the Big Blue View Mailbag. So, let’s open it up and answers some New York Giants-related questions. Ed Capek asks: With all the injuries in 2022 is the NFL regretting adding an extra game? If they wanted more TV games why didn’t they add another bye week to get an 18 week season?
Poll results: Giants’ fans overwhelmingly expecting a victory over Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants fans are an optimistic bunch heading into Sunday’s 2023 Super Wild-Card Weekend matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the sixth-seeded Giants being 3-point underdogs to the home-standing and third-seeded Vikings, 87 percent of voters in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling are predicting a victory by the Giants.
Giants-Vikings injury report: No Giants given injury designation
The New York Giants final injury report for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game is, well, pretty incredible. There is not a single player on the Giants’ roster who will carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game. Out: None; Doubtful: None; Questionable: None. That’s the report. That means...
