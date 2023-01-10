For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Giants and Vikings played one of their best games of the season last time around, and the result was an incredibly tight 27-24 loss for the Giants. The fact that there’s only 22 days between games adds a bunch of layers to an already intriguing match-up.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO