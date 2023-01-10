ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
