Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Multiple arrests made in connection to killing of Paterson man in October
Three defendants were charged in relation to what prosecutors are calling a murder that occurred in October on a troubled corner where the city and its police have struggled to curtail a flourishing drug market and rash of killings. Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David Armfield, 31, both of Paterson, were...
YAHOO!
East Hanover mother admits she lied about son's death, told daughter 'no talking'
An East Hanover mother of two is facing decades behind bars after admitting she lied to police and helped her boyfriend escape after he purportedly beat her 3-year-old son to death at a township hotel in 2021. Krystal Straw, 29, appeared nervous and dazed on Thursday as she pleaded guilty...
YAHOO!
Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County
Jan. 13—CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Celina Police Department...
Comments / 0