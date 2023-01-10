Read full article on original website
Third man arrested on charges from Fifth Ave. Shooting
The third man charged in the shooting death of a Knoxville man on Fifth Avenue has been arrested.
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
Man indicted in Cocke County shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. 'May God comfort you' | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Tennessee's Dolly Parton released a heartfelt...
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
Cocke Co. Sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
11 people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday. During the trial, attorneys explained that Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46, was babysitting the victim at his home while she participated in online schooling. During this period, Thompkins assaulted the child. The victim later came forward to a family member, who told Knoxville Police Department investigators.
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
Athens man sentenced to prison for stealing almost $1M from energy company
A man was sentenced after admitting to taking almost $1 million from his company for over six years, according to the District Attorney General's Office.
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
Knox County inmates captured
Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday. Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
John Deere 'Right to Repair' agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
