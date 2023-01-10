ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft, according to spokesperson Scott Erland. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, a KPD employee reported that property was missing from his locker. Erland said a continued internal investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’. State and local officials executed an undercover drug operation aimed at arresting wanted individuals on various drug charges. Five students receive minor injuries during storms at Newport Grammar School. Updated: 7 hours ago. The schools roof and gutters...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man convicted of raping 9-year-old, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office stated that a man was convicted in the rape of a 9-year-old girl Thursday. During the trial, attorneys explained that Albert Franklin Thompkins Jr., 46, was babysitting the victim at his home while she participated in online schooling. During this period, Thompkins assaulted the child. The victim later came forward to a family member, who told Knoxville Police Department investigators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County inmates captured

Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday. Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy