Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review: a large-screen 2-in-1 that impresses
The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a large 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a deft keyboard, solid metal chassis and quad-core AMD powered performance that can handle all tasks ChromeOS is capable of; it's a smart 2-in-1 that could drag you away from Windows. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has some...
Nikon Z30 review: compact mirrorless is a dream for vloggers
The Nikon Z30 is aimed at content creators who want a decent-quality camera at a reasonable price point. This camera is capable of 4K 30p recording without cropping, works exceptionally well in low light and has strong auto-focus performance. The Nikon Z30 is the perfect choice for vloggers who want to document their daily life or travel adventures as it’s lightweight, easy to use, has a good quality flip-out touchscreen and is perfect for any skill level. It is a camera that puts video first, so vloggers will love it, but it still takes pretty good photographs too.
Philips 27B1U5601H review: business monitor earns a creative pass
The Philips 27B1U5601H is part of Philips' well-established 5000 line of business monitors, and acquits itself well as a general workhorse with very decent brightness, an integrated webcam and responsiveness that's more than plenty for any everyday office work. The Quad HD 2560x1440 resolution, along with the IPS technology, also makes it a viable option for creatives and casual gamers, although the response time won't make it your go-to esports monitor and the colour gamut won't make it a professional's first option.
NVIDIA is all in on content creation
We’re used to associating NVIDIA graphics cards with PC gaming, but that’s set to change this year as they become essential tools for creative pursuits such as 3D rendering, animation, video editing and online streaming. The reason for this is that some of the most powerful new creative...
NexiGo Hellocam review: a good webcam for those on a budget
The NexiGo Hellocam is a budget webcam in the $55-75 range that punches above its weight. This Full HD 1080p camera gives you very decent video quality, with facial enhancement that subtly helps brighten your image (and sharpen your mug), it also features an easy-to-use Windows Hello function and an automatic privacy shutter to help you stay secure when working. It's a good webcam that can confidently compete with more expensive rivals.
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
Apple's 5 biggest MacBook fails
When it comes to laptops, Apple have had more hits than ABBA. That’s because Apple consistently pushes the limits of what’s possible both in terms of design and technology, constantly redefining what mobile computing should be. Wireless networking, all-day battery life, incredible displays and even more incredible performance are all things we take for granted today, but they’re all the result of Apple’s constant research and innovation.
3 decades of the MacBook – a visual timeline
Back in 1989, Apple introduced the Macintosh Portable. The LA Times wasn’t impressed: “It’s too big, too heavy and too expensive.” And it was, coming in at a whopping 7.3kg. That’s heavier than five M1 MacBook Pros, while its $7,300 price tag then would buy you the equivalent of 13 M1 MacBook Pros today.
Adonit Log review: A unique stylus replacement for your iPad
The Adonit Log is a fantastic, high-end stylus option for those that aren't focused on drawing or digital art. The wooden texture and light weight makes it feel like a real pencil. Overall, it's a great (and more affordable) alternative to the Apple Pencil. The Adonit Log is a unique...
New Apple Pencil concept sounds utterly wild
While it's undoubtably one of the most useful iPad accessories out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is starting to look a little long in the tooth (or nib, rather). First released in 2018, the second-generation stylus is nearly 5 years old – but if new reports are to be believed, its successor could be worth waiting for.
So the new PS5 controller doesn't quite have the Edge over the original
Sony’s new PS5 controller, the wireless DualSense Edge, boasts a host of new features for gamers. It offers a massive degree of customisation, with adjustable triggers and haptic feedback, and features replaceable analogue stick modules, which mean stick drift shouldn't be as costly an issue. But one detail may...
Why Apple's iPhone 15 might make up for the disappointing iPhone 14
Before the release of the iPhone 14, we heard lots of rumours that Apple was planning to widen the gap between the standard and 'Pro' models. This turned out to be true, which meant we got an amazing 14 Pro with its Dynamic Island and Always-On Display, and a decidedly 'meh' iPhone 14 with its, erm, well, give me a minute and I might think of a new feature.
It's official: the Nintendo Switch has a major design flaw
While the Nintendo Switch has proven immensely successful, one recurring complaint has stood out among the rest over the last five year. We are, of course, talking about Joy-Con drift, a phenomenon in which the controller detects movement when there isn't any input. And now it's officially a design flaw.
3 Apple rumours that never came true in 2022
The Apple rumour mill is in perpetual motion, something we're very grateful here at Creative Bloq. We love imagining what could be next for the tech powerhouse, and our readers are pretty into the speculative articles, too. Anything seems possible when discussing the next iteration of Apple's various line-ups, which is why even the wildest rumours are never off the table.
Apple just revealed 10 (surprisingly useful) iPhone hacks
IPhone 'hacks' are always doing the rounds on TikTok, often accompanied by the caption 'Don't tell Apple about this,' as if the company didn't literally design and implement the feature. As for the quality of said hacks, well, it varies (why yes, we did know our iPhone could be used to make calls, thanks.)
Turns out Sony owns the creepiest TV patent ever
Patent filings often offer a tantalising glimpse at what weird and wonderful inventions tech brands have up their sleeves. Whether or not they'll ever come to fruition hardly matters – it's just fun to know that Apple is working on teeth-powered AirPods or Sony wants to make controllers with collapsible joy joysticks. But it turns the latter brand has also filed one of the most dystopian patents we've seen.
Is the Nintendo Switch Pro really back on again?
Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the ultimate on-again/off-again tech rumour, and has been said to be arriving pretty much every year for the last half-decade. Recently news of the souped-up Switch Sequel has quietened down – until now. A noted Nintendo analyst has claimed that a new Nintendo...
Shocking optical illusion road safety poster is a hit online
While you might think it's the likes of movies and brands that produce the most creative print ads, it seems there's another, more surprising sector churning out brilliant designs. Yes, the unsexy but very important world of road safety has offered some brilliant posters of late – and here's one more.
The best Apple Pencil grips in 2023
The best Apple Pencil grips make it easier to hold your stylus firmly, and that makes them a must-have for anyone making art on the iPad. Don't get us wrong: we're huge fans of the Apple Pencil; it's quite simply the best stylus for digital drawing and painting we've experienced to date. But that doesn't mean it's perfect. One of the downsides of its super-sleek design is that many artists find it can be a bit, well, slippery in use.
Cricut Explore 3 vs Cricut Maker 3: which digital craft cutter is for you?
When pitting Cricut Explore 3 vs Cricut Maker 3 I'm not exactly determining which machine is best, but rather which craft cutting machine is right for you. Both of these Cricut machines are excellent devices, and can cut, emboss and engrave many different types of materials, including fabrics, wood and vinyl.
