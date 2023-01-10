The Nikon Z30 is aimed at content creators who want a decent-quality camera at a reasonable price point. This camera is capable of 4K 30p recording without cropping, works exceptionally well in low light and has strong auto-focus performance. The Nikon Z30 is the perfect choice for vloggers who want to document their daily life or travel adventures as it’s lightweight, easy to use, has a good quality flip-out touchscreen and is perfect for any skill level. It is a camera that puts video first, so vloggers will love it, but it still takes pretty good photographs too.

10 DAYS AGO