Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

2 injured in southeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded in a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Dublin Lane, near Thompson and Five Point Roads. Officers arrived to find two people inside a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man convicted in 2020 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Damarion Moore will be sentenced in February for a double homicide that happened on the city's west side in 2020. Moore was convicted of killing Chrishaun Snelling and Shaughnje Scott. On Jan. 8, 2020, police were called to an apartment complex on Hardin Boulevard, near Interstate 465...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hearing in Delphi murder case

IMPD investigating after 2 dead in shooting at Budget …. Police are investigating after an early morning shooting at a troubled Indianapolis motel. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Franklin senior Dylan Beverly throws down a powerful, one-handed dunk over his defender in the Grizzly Cubs'...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
momswhothink.com

16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot

A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said. Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Court docs: Murder suspect posted Facebook memorial tributes to victim after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – In the days after police say Antonio Johnson shot and killed Melvin Hall Jr., he posted memorial tributes to his friend on Facebook. Investigators later linked Johnson to the deadly Dec. 15 shooting through eyewitness accounts, fingerprints and clothing, according to court documents. Indianapolis Metropolitan police found Hall shot inside a Pontiac Grand […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Learn about marijuana in the workplace

With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Police: Anderson man shoots, kills father during altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his father Friday night. Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find 52-year-old Jerry Wade who had been shot multiple times.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

