Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
cbs19.tv
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Texas home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her murder, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
KHOU
Robert Fratta's accomplices remain on death row after his execution
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On January 10, the State of Texas executed Robert Fratta for the 1994 murder of his wife Farah, but his two accomplices remain on death row. Neither Howard Guidry or Joseph Prystash has an execution date set. “I saw the pain on this family’s face,...
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
KSAT 12
Texas taqueria burglarized days after vigilante fatally shot robbery suspect
A taqueria in Houston where a vigilante shot and killed a robber was hit by crime again. The restaurant, which received national attention since news broke about the Jan. 5 shooting, was burglarized on Tuesday, the owner told KHOU. The burglary happened sometime during the morning, and the thief stole...
fox26houston.com
Daniel Galindo reported missing in Brazoria County
PEARLAND, Texas - A search is underway in Brazoria County for a missing 38-year-old man with mental disabilities, authorities say. Daniel Galindo was reported to have last been seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of County Road 48 in the Pearland area. According to the Brazoria County...
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
AOL Corp
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer on death row. Fratta was set to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
easttexasradio.com
Former Texas Police Officer Executed
A former suburban Houston police officer, Robert Fratta, 65, was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. The day was back-and-fourth court decisions on whether the state could continue using lethal drugs long past their original expiration dates. Shortly after the scheduled execution time of 6:00 pm, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overruled Judge Mauzy, claiming she did not have jurisdiction in the case. About 30 minutes later, the Texas Supreme Court agreed, denying Fratta’s final appeal and allowing his execution.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Comments / 0