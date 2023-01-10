After winning its second game against a ranked team this season – this time at No. 21 New Mexico in front of a sold-out crowd at The Pit on Saturday, the UNLV men’s basketball team (12-3 overall, 1-2 Mountain West) will return home to the Thomas & Mack Center to host Boise State (12-4, 2-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.LAST TIME OUT: EJ Harkless scored 21 of his season- and game-high 25 points in the second half, while four other Runnin’ Rebels finished in double figures in points: Keshon Gilbert (14), Jordan McCabe (12), Luis Rodriguez (12) and David Muoka (11) in the win Saturday night in Albuquerque. Harkless was named the MW’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts. Muoka had a team-high seven rebounds, while Harkless and Rodriguez each grabbed six. Gilbert and Harkless each dished out a game-high five assists, while Gilbert recorded a career-high-tying four steals. It was the Lobos’ first loss of the season on their home court.

