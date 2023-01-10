Read full article on original website
Girls Hoops AP Poll: Five Local Schools in Top-5s
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (5) 12-2...
Boys Hoops AP Poll: MWP, Mossyrock Among Local Top-5 Programs
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Mount Si (5)...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Texas high school football coach on leave after players forced to do nearly 400 push-ups
A Rockwall-Heath High School football coach was placed on administrative leave after parents said he made their student-athletes do nearly 400 push-ups during practice Friday, which sent many players to the hospital.
Bird strike forces flight with UC Davis men’s basketball team to return to Sacramento
No one was injured and the flight resumed with a new plane an hour later.
Runnin’ Rebels Back At Home To Host Boise State Wednesday Night
After winning its second game against a ranked team this season – this time at No. 21 New Mexico in front of a sold-out crowd at The Pit on Saturday, the UNLV men’s basketball team (12-3 overall, 1-2 Mountain West) will return home to the Thomas & Mack Center to host Boise State (12-4, 2-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.LAST TIME OUT: EJ Harkless scored 21 of his season- and game-high 25 points in the second half, while four other Runnin’ Rebels finished in double figures in points: Keshon Gilbert (14), Jordan McCabe (12), Luis Rodriguez (12) and David Muoka (11) in the win Saturday night in Albuquerque. Harkless was named the MW’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts. Muoka had a team-high seven rebounds, while Harkless and Rodriguez each grabbed six. Gilbert and Harkless each dished out a game-high five assists, while Gilbert recorded a career-high-tying four steals. It was the Lobos’ first loss of the season on their home court.
