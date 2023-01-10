Chelsea-bound Joao Felix flies to London on a private jet with his influencer girlfriend

Joao Felix has arrived in London for his medical ahead of joining Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that the Blues are expected to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the loan signing of the 23-year-old forward.

Chelsea will pay a fee of £9m to sign the Portuguese star and an announcement is expected on Wednesday.

🚨IMAGEN EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES y @elchiringuitotv 🚨



👋Joao Félix pone rumbo a Londres para cerrar su fichaje por el Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/K3L38BODhB — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 10, 2023

The deal is now close to being completed. His influencer girlfriend Margarida Corceiro posted a photo of herself smiling on a private jet on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption 'Morning' as she flew to London with Felix.

Felix is due to move to Stamford Bridge in a switch that will also see Chelsea cover all of his wages during the loan period, equating to £5.3m.

However, should he impress at Chelsea during the second-half of this season, Graham Potter's side could struggle to bring him to the club on a permanent deal.

Marca have reported that the club want to sign the forward to a one-year extension before sealing his move to Chelsea.

It has been reported the move to Stamford Bridge would not include the option to buy Felix at the end of the season.

His current deal expires in 2026 but Atletico want to extend it to 2027 to 'reduce the annual amortisation and balance their accounts'.

The Blues have acted swiftly to land Felix, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Atletico.

United reportedly balked at the loan fee being demanded by the Spanish giants and have since turned their attention to former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

Arsenal are also seeking reinforcements up front but were also put off by the price, and held talks with Atletico in a bid to lower it.

Chelsea are eager to revitalise their attack, with Graham Potter's side having struggled in that department since he took over.

Felix, 23, has been inconsistent at Atletico this season. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 14 LaLiga appearances.

In 2019 Felix joined Atletico from Benfica for £113million, which remains the fourth highest transfer fee in football history.

Chelsea have scored just three goals in their last eight games in all competitions and at times have used Kai Havertz up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour.

Felix is expected to be the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having already announced the signings of Benoit Badiashile, who cost £58million from Monaco, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos so far this window.

The Blues are also targeting Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandes from Benfica. <

