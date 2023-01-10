ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU names Nader Jalili Dean of Lyle School of Engineering

DALLAS (SMU) – SMU has named Nader Jalili dean of Lyle School of Engineering. Currently professor and head of mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, Jalili is an innovative leader and researcher, known for bringing the resources of engineering education and research to undergraduate and graduate students, industry partners and community outreach programs.
