New City Board and Commission Vacancies: LGBTQ+ Friendly Housing Task Force, LGBTQ+ Commission, Commission on Immigrant Rights & Citizenship, Avon Hill NCD, Half Crown-Marsh NCD, Mid Cambridge NCD, Citizens' Committee on Civic Unity, and Cambridge Climate Committee.

WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
caughtindot.com
Local Elected Officials Voice Opposition to Pine Street Inn taking over Comfort Inn
On Friday, city and state officials sent a letter in opposition to the Boston Planning and Development Agency regarding Pine Street Inn’s proposed housing for the formerly homeless at the old Comfort Inn on Morrissey Boulevard. Stating the placement of such a project in this area would do a...
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square
Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
Parent group wants mask mandate back at Boston Public Schools
"We simply do not understand why UMass-Boston cares more about their students, staff, and families than Boston Public Schools cares about theirs." A group of Boston Public School families is calling for BPS, Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and the City of Boston to reimplement an indoor mask mandate in public schools following Suffolk County’s entrance into the CDC’s “high transmission” COVID category this past Friday. Suffolk County and other parts of Massachusetts entered the “high transmission” category as the prevalence of Omicron variant XBB 1.5 increased.
Dorchester Reporter
Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats
Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
quincyquarry.com
Is Quincy Mayor Koch facing trouble within his Old Quincy base or just addicted to the profligate spending of tax money? #abigailadams
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Is Quincy Mayor Koch facing trouble within his Old Quincy base or just addicted to the profligate spending of tax money?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added.
newyorkalmanack.com
Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era
Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
universalhub.com
Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings
The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
Special prosecutor recommends no criminal charges for Transit Police officers involved in alleged coverup
The special prosecutor investigated the case for four months. Special prosecutor Glenn Cunha announced Tuesday that he is recommending no criminal charges be filed against two Transit Police officers who were allegedly involved in a coverup, The Boston Globe reported. The special prosecutor, who was appointed by Suffolk County District...
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Lenny and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election
I almost feel sorry for Lenny Mirra. For those who might have been holed up in a missile silo for the past nine weeks, Lenny Mirra, a Republican, lost a recount to represent Ipswich (among other towns) at the State House by one lone vote. This came after leading his...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
Anger Growing Over Officer-Involved Shooting Of Cambridge Student
Dozens of people gathered on Monday, Jan. 9, to protest the officer-involved killing of UMass student Sayad Faisal last week and grieve the loss of a community member that they said had big dreams and was working to make them a reality. The Bangladesh Association of New England…
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
WCVB
Nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor celebrates police K-9 on her birthday
EVERETT, Mass. — A K-9 at the Everett Police Department got some doggone good treatment on her birthday. The staff members at Mémoire Boston, a nightclub at Encore Boston Harbor resort casino, are big fans of Everett police K-9 Mary. When they heard Monday was Mary's birthday, the...
