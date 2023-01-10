ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

New City Board and Commission Vacancies: LGBTQ+ Friendly Housing Task Force, LGBTQ+ Commission, Commission on Immigrant Rights & Citizenship, Avon Hill NCD, Half Crown-Marsh NCD, Mid Cambridge NCD, Citizens' Committee on Civic Unity, and Cambridge Climate Committee.

 2 days ago
WCVB

Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time

BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Cambridge Restaurant Group Expands Again in Inman Square

Before the Cambridge restaurant Puritan & Co. even opened its doors, more than a decade ago, it already had a space available for what could be a sibling restaurant someday. That day is finally nearly here, its owner says. Puritan Oyster Bar, the latest restaurant in chef Will Gilson’s growing...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Parent group wants mask mandate back at Boston Public Schools

"We simply do not understand why UMass-Boston cares more about their students, staff, and families than Boston Public Schools cares about theirs." A group of Boston Public School families is calling for BPS, Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and the City of Boston to reimplement an indoor mask mandate in public schools following Suffolk County’s entrance into the CDC’s “high transmission” COVID category this past Friday. Suffolk County and other parts of Massachusetts entered the “high transmission” category as the prevalence of Omicron variant XBB 1.5 increased.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats

Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
BOSTON, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era

Before, during, and after the Civil War, white abolitionists and Republicans refused to secure equal employment opportunity for Black Bostonians, condemning many of them to poverty. Still, Jones finds, some Black entrepreneurs created their own jobs and forged their own career paths. Highlighting the everyday struggles of ordinary Black workers,...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Four-story residential building rejected on stretch of Paris Street in East Boston with mostly two- and three-story buildings

The Zoning Board of Appeal today rejected a proposed four-story, three-unit residential building at 304 Paris St. in East Boston. The board rejected developer Joseph Trichilo's proposal without prejudice, which means he can come back within a year with a proposal for a shorter building. Trichilo had proposed buying what...
BOSTON, MA
FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA

