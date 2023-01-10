Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yachatsnews.com
FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default
The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
yachatsnews.com
Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday
YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Thesiuslaw News
New Mayor, City Councilors sworn in
Jan. 9, 2023 — “I look forward to working with all of you for the next two years,” newly sworn-in Mayor Rob Ward said during a Florence City Council meeting on Jan. 3, which also saw the swearing in of two new city councilors, including Jo Beaudreau and Robert Carp. “I think we’re going to do some good things. And we have a legacy to follow, we have a lot of work to do — and I’m excited to see how good we really are.”
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
Newport sea lion docks washed away by winter storm
The Newport sea lion docks have been washed away by winter storms, leaving visitors without a popular attraction and sea lions without a familiar place to haul out. The docks were torn from their pilings during December storms, the Newport News Times first reported, and while all pieces were recovered, it could be a long and costly process to reinstall them.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
Small earthquakes shake off Oregon coast; no tsunami alert
Two earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KCBY
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
Thesiuslaw News
Florence Police make arrest on vehicle break-ins
Jan. 10, 2023 - The Florence Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that an arrest was made in the case of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, with several reported stolen items being recovered. On Jan. 8, FPD received reports of car windows being smashed and personal...
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
mycouriertribune.com
Jones announces departure from Oregon
LIBERTY — A former Liberty North and Kearney head football coach is stepping away from his current job. Greg Jones announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as a defensive analyst with the University of Oregon. Jones departed Liberty North for Oregon on Jan. 22, 2022. Jones...
