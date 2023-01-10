ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

yachatsnews.com

FCC cancels one license of Lincoln County radio station group as bank seeks foreclosure of office and studios for loan default

The owner of six radio stations in Lincoln County faces an uncertain future with the cancellation of a key federal broadcast license and an imminent bank foreclosure on three properties he owns, including his radio headquarters in downtown Newport. Dave Miller of Newport owns Yaquina Bay Communications, which operates six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Electrician found, five homeless shelters on Yachats church property could open by Sunday

YACHATS — As high winds, pounding rain and a power outage struck the area Monday, an electrician was at work to get five homeless shelters in operating order. The prefabricated shelters, located in the west parking lot of Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, were delivered and assembled Dec. 19. However, they can’t be opened for use until an electrician hooked up the units’ heaters and lights.
YACHATS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret

Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Thesiuslaw News

New Mayor, City Councilors sworn in

Jan. 9, 2023 — “I look forward to working with all of you for the next two years,” newly sworn-in Mayor Rob Ward said during a Florence City Council meeting on Jan. 3, which also saw the swearing in of two new city councilors, including Jo Beaudreau and Robert Carp. “I think we’re going to do some good things. And we have a legacy to follow, we have a lot of work to do — and I’m excited to see how good we really are.”
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family

UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
ELMIRA, OR
KGW

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Newport sea lion docks washed away by winter storm

The Newport sea lion docks have been washed away by winter storms, leaving visitors without a popular attraction and sea lions without a familiar place to haul out. The docks were torn from their pilings during December storms, the Newport News Times first reported, and while all pieces were recovered, it could be a long and costly process to reinstall them.
NEWPORT, OR
Lebanon-Express

Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
COOS BAY, OR
kptv.com

‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Florence Police make arrest on vehicle break-ins

Jan. 10, 2023 - The Florence Police Department (FPD) announced Tuesday (Jan. 10) that an arrest was made in the case of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend, with several reported stolen items being recovered. On Jan. 8, FPD received reports of car windows being smashed and personal...
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash

EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
mycouriertribune.com

Jones announces departure from Oregon

LIBERTY — A former Liberty North and Kearney head football coach is stepping away from his current job. Greg Jones announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down as a defensive analyst with the University of Oregon. Jones departed Liberty North for Oregon on Jan. 22, 2022. Jones...
EUGENE, OR

