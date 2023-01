The International Chemical Biology Society (ICBS) has selected Rongsheng (Ross) Wang, assistant professor of chemistry, as a 2022 Young Chemical Biologist awardee. ICBS cited Wang’s significant contributions to the field of bioorthogonal chemistry (the study of chemical reactions that occur inside of living systems without interfering with native biochemical processes) through his pioneering work in developing a selective fluorine displacement reaction. These tools are being further developed to explore cell biology in various disease states, which could lead to new diagnostic tools for human diseases such as cancer, inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

