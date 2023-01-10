ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

Former Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Tax Evasion

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The former president of San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple counts of bank fraud, honest services fraud and evading taxes on more than $1.6 million in unreported income. The plea resolves charges made in multiple federal indictments pending against Rodrigo Santos, 64, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy