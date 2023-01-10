ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed

Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning. Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed. Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 299, west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control Sunday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 299, one mile west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control on Sunday morning. The roadway was fully blocked for around an hour and a half due to a car crash. For more information visit Caltrans' QuickMap:. This is a...
krcrtv.com

Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday

CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County's Mike Ramsey is California's longest-serving District Attorney

Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney. Butte County's Mike Ramsey is California's longest-serving District Attorney. Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
MAGALIA, CA
krcrtv.com

Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire

REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Non-profit opens new warehouse in Chico to help natural disaster victims

CHICO, Calif. - A local branch of Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, recently cut the ribbon on it's new warehouse in Chico. GEM helps provide things people would need after a natural disaster like food, clothing, and sanitation products. Among other items GEM supplies are MCRC safety gear, which the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com

Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
CORNING, CA
Lassen County News

CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm

Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
REDDING, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023

Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
OROVILLE, CA

