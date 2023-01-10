Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
Several branches and power poles were downed along First St. and Solano St. in Corning Saturday morning.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 299, west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 299, one mile west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control on Sunday morning. The roadway was fully blocked for around an hour and a half due to a car crash. For more information visit Caltrans' QuickMap:. This is a...
krcrtv.com
Emergency crews work to repair power lines in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, CALIF. — Tehama County emergency crews are advising residents to avoid South Avenue and Columbia Avenue in Corning due to various power line hazards. CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, with the Tehama County Fire Department, are currently working to secure and repair power lines in the area. They advise residents to avoid the area and to drive cautiously amidst these stormy weather conditions. If possible, they encourage drivers to avoid travel as well.
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
actionnewsnow.com
Several PG&E power outages resolved throughout Northern California Saturday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:28 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Several outages were affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. Power has been restored to 288 PG&E customers in the Chico area. Power has been restored to 61 PG&E customers west of the Magalia and Paradise areas. Tehama...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 100 PG&E customers north of Bangor Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 1:26 p.m. UPDATE - Power is back on for 112 PG&E customers in the area west of Rackerby and north of Bangor in Butte County on Sunday. According to the PG&E outage map, power went out at around 9:57 a.m. Power was restored at around 1:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County's Mike Ramsey is California's longest-serving District Attorney
Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett sat down with Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey, California's longest-serving District Attorney.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow
California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
krcrtv.com
Staffing shortages could limit the response by Butte County Animal Control
BUTTE CO., Calif. — Two out of the seven positions in Butte County's animal control are filled, leaving them operating at 28% of normal capacity. Due to this staffing shortage, Butte County’s Animal Control has had to prioritize calls and responses, they announced on social media Wednesday. Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County pays Red Bluff man nearly $500K to settle 2015 incident, attorneys say
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County has paid $480,000 to a Red Bluff man for deputies using excessive force and violating a man’s constitutional rights, according to the Rogers Joseph O’Donnell law corporation. The attorneys of Michael Murchison say he received settlement proceeds for damages, court costs and...
actionnewsnow.com
Non-profit opens new warehouse in Chico to help natural disaster victims
CHICO, Calif. - A local branch of Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, recently cut the ribbon on it's new warehouse in Chico. GEM helps provide things people would need after a natural disaster like food, clothing, and sanitation products. Among other items GEM supplies are MCRC safety gear, which the...
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Redding man dies after a physical assault in a mini-mart gas station Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man died late Thursday evening after a physical assault occurred at a mini-mart gas station. On Jan. 12, at around 9:49 p.m., Redding Police said officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station within the 100 Block of Lake Blvd. for the report of an assault.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police arrest strong-arm robbery suspect for 18th time in 18 months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a robbery suspect who has been arrested over a dozen times in the past two years. The arrest happened around noon today, when Redding Police received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Hilltop Drive Goodwill. Officers responded and found a man, later identified as 31-year old Matthew Minder, allegedly trying to steal from the store's cash register. Police say Minder had shoved an employee in order to get to the register, which he proceeded to smash on the ground. Minder then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the store on foot. Police arrived and learned from nearby witnesses that Minder had fled to the nearby Dairy Queen.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023
Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
