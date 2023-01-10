Read full article on original website
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
News Channel Nebraska
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
TravelPulse
JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale
JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale. The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines. From New York’s...
TravelPulse
Canada Jetlines Partners With TripAdmit For Activities & Tours
Canada Jetlines has partnered with TripAdmit, an online booking system providing passengers with the ability to select and book from a range of tours and activities in the destinations served by the airline. TripAdmit has produced a customized white label solution for Canada Jetlines, utilizing booking software and AI technology...
boardingarea.com
The planning: A 10 day buddy trip to Athens, Istanbul, and Brussels with a side of Emirates A380 First and 777-300ER Game Changer First Class.
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Where are Chinese travelers heading now that borders have reopened?
As of January 8, China's travel-starved residents are able to explore the world freely again. We talk to experts to find out which destinations and experiences are atop their wishlists.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
I spent $70 for a night at a shipping container hotel in Malaysia's failed Silicon Valley. It wasn't worth the money.
I've stayed in several shipping container rentals, and Dash Box Hotel Cyberjaya was average at best.
Qantas flight to Philippines forced to turn back to Sydney as authorities close airspace
A Manila-bound Qantas plane was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Sydney after an air traffic control malfunction forced Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Flight QF19 departed Sydney shortly before 1pm local time on New Year’s Day and was about three hours into its...
TravelPulse
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
travelnoire.com
Expedia Shares Its Top Bucket List Destinations For 2023
Have you been to any of these destinations before? If not, would you consider going? Are there others you would add?. Wishing you many memorable travel adventures in the new year!. The scenery of this remote region in South America is often described as “striking.” It’s shared by Chile and...
TravelPulse
Iceland-Based LCC PLAY Is Coming To Canada With Flights From YHM
PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, will soon launch service in Canada, with the first flights to Europe taking off this summer. Travellers can now book tickets from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to 26 European destinations including London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stockholm, Gothenburg and more. Flight service from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport will begin on June 22.
frommers.com
The World's Most On-Time Airlines and Airports in 2022
As it does every year, Cirium, a leading aviation analytics company, has crunched the numbers to come up with its On-Time Performance Review of global airlines. The annual report card is already well-scrutinized by industry insiders, but this time it signifies much more because it can tell consumers a lot about which airlines are healthy enough to function well under the toughest circumstances.
China's airlines launch new routes for 2023
New flights beginning in early 2023 connect mainland China to Johannesburg, Athens, Budapest and other major destinations.
TravelPulse
Choice Hotels Adds 500 Radisson Hotels into Safe Stays by ReloShare Alliance
Choice Hotels International, Inc. is expanding its Safe Stays by ReloShare alliance following the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas, adding 500 properties in the Radisson portfolio to the alliance, which provides social services agencies with the ability to book safe emergency accommodations for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and other crimes.
