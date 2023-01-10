Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium picked to host potential AFC Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL announced Thursday. If the Bills and Chiefs make the title game, it would be played Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to...
Clayton News Daily
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
Former NBA player Jared Jeffries had quite a successful run on The Price is Right, but he may not be able to enjoy his winnings as much as he had hoped. As reported by WSMV4, Jeffries competed on the beloved game show earlier this week, where he ended the evening the proud new owner of a cherry red Toyota Corolla.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Clayton News Daily
Cousins Shares What Could Lead Him to ‘Walk Away’ From NFL
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shared on Wednesday what could eventually lead him to walk away from his NFL career. When asked if he was going into this season’s playoffs more confident than in years past, Cousins said he’s been leaning on his continuous improvement to guide him. But once that growth stops, he could see himself walking away from the sport.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season. Our staff...
Clayton News Daily
Cheryl Bosa Shares How She Picked Between Joey and Nick’s Playoff Games
As the mother of NFL stars playing on different teams, Cheryl Bosa has had to make plenty of tough calls when it comes to her gameday plans. But, perhaps none have been quite as difficult as the bittersweet scenario facing the Bosa family this weekend. The NFL playoffs begin on...
Clayton News Daily
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Enters Portal
Senior tight end Ryland Goede has announced that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior. He has won two national titles for his home state team in the Georgia Bulldogs and will be immediately eligible. In a statement Goede released on Social Media, he took the time...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texans request interview with Rams' Thomas Brown, former Georgia running back
The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network reported Thursday. Brown, 36, has been with the Rams since 2020 and served as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach during the 2022 season. He also helped coach the team's running backs later in the season. The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after posting a 3-13-1 record in his lone season at the helm. Houston is said to be looking for a younger coach to grow with a youthful team, per the report.
Clayton News Daily
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Leaving to Join Bears
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is set to leave college sports to take the job as president and CEO of the Bears, sources confirm to Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning, and the Bears subsequently confirmed the move.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia Bulldogs now in pursuit of first three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-36
It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again. After Georgia (15-0) became one of...
Clayton News Daily
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Bettors will kick off their Sunday afternoon with a wild-card showdown of AFC East rivals when Josh Allen and the Bills welcome a short-handed Miami squad to upstate New York. Following the news that Tua Tagovailoa did not clear concussion protocol and won’t play Sunday, oddsmakers made a major adjustment on the betting line by moving Buffalo from nine-point home favorites to a massive 13-point demand. Bettors now face an inflated point spread with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson starting and should pivot to targeting player proposition wagers.
Clayton News Daily
Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Georgia football tight end Darnell Washington has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft according to his Instagram feed. In a statement released on Instagram, Darnell Washington thanked everyone involved in his career to date, including Dawg fans. "I would like to start off by thanking God for blessing me with...
Clayton News Daily
Former Alabama, Broncos RB Ahmaad Galloway dies at 42
Former Alabama and Denver Broncos running back Ahmaad Galloway died in Missouri at age 42. Galloway, who played running back for the Crimson Tide and was selected by Denver in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft, was an English teacher at a St. Louis middle school. Police and emergency response found Galloway during a welfare check at his apartment after he didn't come to work or respond to the principal concerned about his whereabouts, she said Thursday. Galloway's apartment was not disturbed, Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid told WVTM in Missouri. "... So we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue," Reid told the outlet. Galloway played a significant role in the Alabama backfield as a sophomore and junior, following NFL first-round pick Shaun Alexander at running back. A knee injury knocked Galloway out of his senior season. He totaled 1,540 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior. --Field Level Media.
