Related
Recycled Crafts
How to make an Alice in Wonderland magic wand with recycled heart cards
Who doesn’t love a magic wand? We all wish we had one at one point or another. You could use heart playing cards or you could recycled last year’s Valentine’s Day cards. Pop on over to the blog A Penny for my Thoughts to see the step by step instructions on how to may a Queen of Hearts recycled playing card magic wand. Then make one for all your friends….because everyone needs a magic wand.
Recycled Crafts
Monochromatic Blue “Loved” Layout
I love the monochromatic blues of this sweet “Loved” layout from Jen! This design has so much dimension and depth from the layers of chipboard frames, laser cut dies and ephemera pieces of flowers, butterflies, buttons and more along with the rub-ons for the title and more butterflies.
Recycled Crafts
Twelve Quilt Bookmarks
Probably no type of folk art is considered more typically American than the patchwork quilt. These handmade masterpieces have come to be considered works of art, and quilts, both modern and antique, are now highly prized collector’s items. The designs in this collection of little quilt bookmarks are all...
Recycled Crafts
Interactive Floating Balloons Card
This fun interactive Card from Lydia is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face! Using stamps, stencils and dies from My Favorite Things she created a slider card that lifts the cute bunny and bear into the air when the tab is pulled. She’s on their blog with a video tutorial.
Recycled Crafts
Love You the Most Foiled Layout
Nathalie used products from Pinkfresh Studio to create this beautiful layout. This has so much depth with the stamped leaves in the background with a frame of flowers and grid pattern paper popped up around the edges. The flowers are gold foiled using a hot foil plate, colored with inks and a coordinating stencil.
Recycled Crafts
DIY Card and Envelope with Faux Dip Dye Technique
How pretty and colorful are this card and envelope duo? Kristina Werner used watercolor to create a faux dip dye design on both. She created her DIY envelope using a punch board and for the card she die cut the circle opening and heat embossed the sentiment. Visit her blog...
Recycled Crafts
Free Crochet Scrunchie Pattern
Crochet is a fun and versatile crafting technique that can be used to create a wide variety of items, from clothing and accessories to home decor. This crochet pattern shows you how to make a crochet scrunchie, a simple and practical accessory that can be worn in many ways. The...
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas – Buffalo Plaid Plastic Canvas Coaster
Making your own plastic canvas craft coasters is a fun and creative way to be creative and expressive. There are a variety of designs to make your own plastic canvas crafts, and the possibilities are endless. Whether you’re in the mood to make a simple piece of art or something more complex, there’s sure to be a craft that suits your needs.
Recycled Crafts
Year of the Rabbit Cross Stitch Pattern
The other day I shared a funny rabbit cross stitch pattern to celebrate the year of the rabbit. This one is no less cute but a little more reflective of the Lunar New Year celebration, featuring lots of the color red and the year on lanterns. The pattern is from...
Recycled Crafts
Northern Lights Pastel Art Activity
This pretty northern lights art project is a great way to talk to kids about why the northern lights happen, color mixing, using pastels and more. If you have a set of pastels already this is a quick prep activity you can do at home or in the classroom. Check...
Recycled Crafts
Shoofly Chain Bed Quilt Pattern
To see the complete materials list for all class projects, Visit the website here. Download this stunning bed quilt made with a lovely floral print and coordinating light pastels for a feminine appearance. This quilt is made with two simple blocks — shoofly and Irish chain. In this new...
