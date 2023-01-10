ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
US News and World Report

China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
The Guardian

Poverty in UK could increase death rates during or after pregnancy, warns WHO

The cost of living crisis could exacerbate Britain’s already woeful rates of women dying during and after pregnancy, the World Health Organization has warned, with health inequalities becoming starker as more expectant mothers are plunged into poverty. The UK is falling behind most comparable European countries, as 9.6 mothers...
The Guardian

Imagine your child needs specialist food to survive – now imagine you can no longer afford it

Dialling 999 as my baby’s face swelled to unrecognisable proportions was not how I had hoped our early days of weaning would go. The telltale signs of allergy had plagued my daughter since she was a newborn: the “colic”; the eczema that weeped and crusted despite the cocktail of steroid creams; the hives that erupted at random across her tiny face and eyes. I knew as I mixed peanut butter into her breakfast that morning there was a possibility that things could be about to go sideways. But what I didn’t know was just how much our lives were about to change.

