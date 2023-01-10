Read full article on original website
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
KHBS
Arkansas politicians react to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address
Reaction to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Inaugural Address varied by party. Republican lawmakers said they're excited to start working on her agenda. "I thought she did a great job of painting a vision of the state of Arkansas," Sen. Justin Boyd. "Now it's time to take that vision and put the details in."
Trump Ally Is About to Become One of Congress' Most Powerful People
Representative Jim Jordan has pledged to wage war against the Biden administration. Now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given him the ammunition to do so.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
What’s Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
US News and World Report
Biden’s Classified Document Woes Worsen as White House Confirms Discovery of Second Batch
President Joe Biden’s headache over the discovery of classified documents from his time as the vice president has worsened after aides found a second batch of materials in one of his residences, fueling a torrent of Republican attacks and complicating the optics of a Justice Department investigation into former President Trump.
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
POLITICO
The first bill House Republicans want to pass in their new majority would hike the deficit by $114 billion, according to a CBO estimate.
The cost estimate comes at an awkward time for the fiscally conscious House GOP. What’s happening: After voting on the adoption of a rules package Monday night, the House plans to vote on a bill from Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) that would yank back about $80 billion in IRS funding, which Democrats included in their party-line tax, climate and health bill last year. But the Congressional Budget Office has put a big pricetag on this first legislative priority.
Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees
House Democrats will participate in all of the various special committee investigations being teed up by GOP leaders, the Democrats’ caucus chairman vowed on Tuesday. “It is our intent to seat members on … every select committee, every subcommittee that the leadership on the majority side advances,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told reporters in the…
US News and World Report
U.S. Postal Service Delivered at Least 54.4 Million Ballots During 2022 Election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Monday said it delivered more than 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials during the 2022 midterm general election, with almost 99% reaching their destination within three days. The total delivered through the U.S. mail between Sept. 6 and Dec. 6...
Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House
This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
iheart.com
South Carolina Sen. Mia McLeod Leaves South Carolina Democratic Party
(Washington, DC)- A state senator is leaving her political party. Senator Mia McLeod announced she is departing from the South Carolina Democratic Party on Tuesday. In a statement, she said a party-focused approach doesn't work for the people. South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford responded by suggesting McLeod resign...
Mexico president says urged Biden to regularize status of Mexican migrants in U.S
MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had urged U.S. President Joe Biden to press Congress for an immigration reform to help regularize the migratory status of millions of Mexicans in the United States.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
msn.com
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
House passes controversial rules package with only one Republican opposing
The House of Representatives passed a controversial rules package that some in the conference criticised as a concession to the far-right in the party. The rules package passed on an almost exclusively party-line vote, with 220 Republicans voting for it and only Republican Representative Tony Gonzales of Texas voting against the package. All 212 Democrats voted against the rules package. Mr Gonzales of Texas had announced that he would vote against it on Friday amid the dispute within the GOP about concessions to right-wing members who opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s nomination. But Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, who...
