Related
US News and World Report
Judge Rejects as 'Absurd' Trump Bid to Dismiss Rape Accuser's Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday rejected as "absurd" former President Donald Trump's effort to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of defamation and battery after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said there was no merit to...
US News and World Report
Trump Organization Fined $1.6 Million for Tax Fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets. A...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Catholic Church Hails Supreme Court Order for Ex-President Over Bombings
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people. The civil case brought by families of the victims charged...
US News and World Report
Romanian Authorities Seize $4 Million of Assets in Andrew Tate Case
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. In the past week, the National Agency for the Management...
US News and World Report
BMW Planning Major Investment in Mexico, Minister Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is planning a new major investment in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, where the company already has a plant, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday. A day earlier, Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said BMW was...
US News and World Report
Twitter's Laid-Off Workers Cannot Pursue Claims Via Class-Action Lawsuit-Judge
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc has secured a ruling allowing the social media company to force several laid-off workers suing over their termination to pursue their claims via individual arbitration than a class-action lawsuit. U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action...
US News and World Report
Biden's Counsel Finds Five More Classified Pages at President's Delaware Home
WILMINGTON, DE. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed to Justice Department officials. Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden's Wilmington home...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump's Company Sentenced to Pay $1.61 Million Penalty for Tax Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump's namesake real estate company to pay a $1.61 million criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, the maximum possible...
