Read full article on original website
James Bock
5d ago
if he is not removed from office it's just another case of republican corruption! next what a mafia boss ? O that's right they already had one of those , Trump! So mabe a Mexican drug lord !
Reply(3)
11
Easy Times
5d ago
The ethics committee is being eliminated by the very representatives that are being investigated! And you fool Republicans voted for it!
Reply
4
Related
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods
Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Vox
“We’re going to make them pay a price”: The liberal groups attacking the House GOP
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. The new year could...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Cracks Up as ‘Trump’s Irrelevance’ Plays Out in Kevin McCarthy Speaker Vote (Video)
It wasn’t just the ongoing Kevin McCarthy-House speaker debacle on the minds of “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning. They were also eager to dive into what Brzezinski called former President Donald Trump’s “irrelevance” in the whole matter. On Wednesday,...
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency.
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
CNBC
Did Trump donate his presidential salary in 2020? Tax returns don’t tell full story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Prosecutors may use Trump's 'stand back and stand by' comment in Proud Boys trial, judge rules
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors may use a video of former President Donald Trump telling Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" in the trial of five members of the group accused of planning to attack the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Comments / 20