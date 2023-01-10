ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 20

James Bock
5d ago

if he is not removed from office it's just another case of republican corruption! next what a mafia boss ? O that's right they already had one of those , Trump! So mabe a Mexican drug lord !

Reply(3)
11
Easy Times
5d ago

The ethics committee is being eliminated by the very representatives that are being investigated! And you fool Republicans voted for it!

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
NBC News

From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
VERMONT STATE
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

House Republican files articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Rep. Pat Fallon, in a document filed Monday night, accused Mayorkas of "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his role as Homeland Security chief. The articles have since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy