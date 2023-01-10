Read full article on original website
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Sets Historic AEW Title Record
Jade Cargill has now been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, cementing her title reign as the longest in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida's previous record of 372 days. This is just one of several impressive feats Cargill has accomplished since having her first-ever pro wrestling match in March 2021 — meaning she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw's Karl Anderson Reportedly Spotted Backstage At Another Show
"WWE Raw" superstar Karl Anderson has reportedly been spotted backstage at a show, but it isn't for the red brand. PWInsider.com is reporting that Anderson was spotted in the back for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." At this time, there is no word on whether or not he'll appear on TV. There has also been no word on if Anderson's O.C. stablemates Luke Gallows and Mia Yim are also backstage.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Extras Reportedly Concerned By Backstage Vince McMahon Sign
Fear of Vince McMahon reappearing at WWE events has grown since news of his return to the company and election as Executive Chairman of the Board. According to Fightful Select, even talents with the company are concerned about McMahon's return. Extras who were backstage at a recent WWE event saw "Vince's office" listed on the directory for a show, making them fear that the former CEO had returned and was working backstage. It turns out that the directory hadn't changed since Vince left, with the company using the same board since his departure. This follows Ronda Rousey, former "SmackDown" Women's Champion, stating that the WWE locker room was "in flux" after news broke that McMahon was back.
wrestlinginc.com
Bill Watts Once Fined Wrestler $50 For Laughing
Wrestlers had to mind their P's and Q's working down in Mid-South Wrestling, but also, apparently, their chuckles. "The Grappler" Len Denton was the latest guest on "Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw," and the territory star talked about how a fiery Bill Watts, the territory's promoter, once docked his pay due to excessive happiness.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star
The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery And Begins Rehab
Earlier this week, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Now, just a few short days later, McMahon is seemingly putting her newly-acquired free time to good use in order to deal with a health issue. In a post shared on social media, she disclosed that...
wrestlinginc.com
Anthony Bowens Thought 'What The Hell Is Happening?' During AEW Match
When The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were put together on a whim by AEW owner Tony Khan, it was unclear how successful the duo would be. Caster's rapping abilities were always worth tuning in for, but it was rare that an Acclaimed match was must-see. That changed in 2022. The team had to adjust plans early on due to a knee injury to Bowens, but when he returned, Bowens and Caster began putting on some of the best matches of their respective careers. Moreover, their alignment with Hall of Famer Billy Gunn (aka "Daddy Ass") captured the imagination of fans, as proven by the countless signs and deafening chants of "Oh, scissor me, Daddy!"
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio And Others Announce Their Plans For Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio has declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. On the 1/13 "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mysterio addressed his longstanding issues with the Judgment Day stable. "As you all know I didn't have a very merry Christmas," Mysterio said, alluding to his Dominik invading...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Believes Upcoming Match Will Be 'Feast Or Famine' For One AEW Talent
There are few wrestlers active today that have made as big an impact on the industry as AEW's Bryan Danielson. Danielson created a revolution when he reached the top of WWE at WrestleMania 30 — a 5'10, 210 lb. man representing hard work and dedication defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista in the same night to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Since then, Danielson's star has continued to shine brightly, proving that size doesn't always matter.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star On Positive Changes Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Brought To WWE
The WWE Universe was shocked when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company on Tuesday. Following her abrupt exit, major leadership changes unfolded as Vince McMahon received a unanimous election to become Executive Chairman of the Board, and Stephanie's former co-Ceo, Nick Khan, became the sole CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
wrestlinginc.com
Top NWA Star Opens Up About WWE Aspirations
On the "Insider's Edge" podcast, NWA World Women's Champion Kamille recently spoke about her interest in joining WWE and how anybody serious about their career, wants to go to WWE. "Truthfully, WWE is, like you said, the Yankees, they're the top of the top and so I think that anybody...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Got Stressed Wrestling Alison Brie For GLOW
The wrestling-inspired series "GLOW" — based on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion – first made its way onto Netflix in 2017. Despite being renewed for a fourth season, the streaming service pulled the show in 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie had already completed filming scenes before the new series was axed. But during a recent podcast appearance, she discussed how "stressful" it was stepping into the ring with the other actresses during production.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Names Women's Wrestler She Wants To See In AEW
Saraya remains one of the most exciting new additions to the AEW women's division, coming out of retirement to continue her career with Tony Khan's company. So far she has had two matches for AEW, a singles bout against Britt Baker at Full Gear, and most recently in a tag team match on "AEW Dynamite" as she joined forces with Toni Storm in a losing effort against Baker and Jamie Hayter.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Believes Former Stable Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze whose character had a disastrous end when she threw her women's title belt in a wastebasket on rival "WCW Monday Nitro." But that was far from her first exposure on the national scene. She was also pushed in the AWA and was a top heel in the nationally syndicated LPWA all-women's promotion before signing with WCW in late 1991.
