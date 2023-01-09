Effective: 2023-01-14 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO