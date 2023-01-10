Read full article on original website
You Can Spend The Night In An Awesome Treehouse In This Texas City!
Who needs a HOTEL room when you can stay in a TREE? Yes, for real. And, this fantastic place is here in Texas!. Located outside of Austin in a town called Spicewood texas--there's a TREEHOUSE haven called Cypress Valley Treehouse Lodging. When is the last time you played in a Treehouse? When you were a kid? Well, now as an adult, you can stay the night in one of these Treehouses! GLAMPING to the fullest!
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?
Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
Universal Studios Theme Park Is Coming To Texas
Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Texas and it's not being built in Dallas, Houston, or Austin. Instead, Universal Parks & Resorts has purchased land in Frisco, Texas for the new theme park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the "entertainment hub" will be 100-acres. According to...
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty
Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
About 200 Texans Reported Seeing a Fireball in the Sky Wednesday Night
The one thing that I miss the most about living in the rural part of East Texas is the beautiful night sky. You don't have a bunch of house lights or city lights lighting up your surroundings making it hard to see the millions of stars above you. I remember as a kid when a big meteor shower could be seen for a couple of nights, we got a beautiful show sitting on the back steps of my parents house in Lindale. About 200 Texans, including a couple of East Texans, got a quick show Wednesday night (January 11) when a meteor created a nice fireball in the sky.
Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records
Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.
Top 5 Most Popular Car/Truck Colors In Texas! What Color You Driving?
I bet you can guess the most popular car and truck color in Texas! Hey, just look around as your diving the streets of the Lone Star State! I see cars dot com recently put out its info on car and truck color when it comes to States and here is how it all looked!
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Over 5000 Personalized License Plate Requests Denied By Texas DMV In 2022
When you see a jumbled-up set of letters and numbers on a Texas personalized license plate, it's always fun to try to decipher the meaning. Some are pretty straightforward and easy to figure out while others are challenging while being extremely creative at the same time. Texas issues thousands of...
The Weird Reasons Some Texans Think They’re Above The Law
In case you aren't familiar with the sovereign citizen movement, it's a rather large and growing group of people who believe that majority of laws do not apply to them. They're everywhere, including right here in Texas. What Is A Sovereign Citizen?. Before we get to the giggle fits we're...
You Need To Know Why Coyote Mating Season Is Real Danger For Pets
Friends, like it or not, it's coyote mating season. In the Texas panhandle we're no stranger to coyotes. The feral canines are a part of the culture in this part of the world. We've all spent nights camping, listening to them yapping in the distance. We're currently in their mating season.
