ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Jenna Davis, The Voice of M3GAN

Viral social media success doesn't guarantee ticket sales (just ask Snakes on a Plane). But over the weekend the TikTok fascination with comedy-horror M3GAN translated into a $30 million three-day-opening. Not that invisible star Jenna Davis was paying that much attention. "It was quite insane," the Plano, TX native said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy