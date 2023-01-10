Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
saturdaytradition.com
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Jim Harbaugh Update
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving up a possible NFL return just yet. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh conducted a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh has emerged as "a top candidate" after speaking with the Broncos for ...
Multiple NFL Coaches Fired
The day after the NFL regular season ends is always a dreaded day for the coaches on numerous football teams that are thought to have underperformed. The day has been coined "Black Monday" due to the number of coaches that are sent packing.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season
When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Coaching Carousel: Sean Payton’s Options, Next Patriots OC
He wants to coach again, but the right job might not be available. Plus, SI’s Albert Breer answers your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, makes his Super Bowl pick and more.
Yardbarker
Patriots Have Researched Kliff Kingsbury As Potential Offensive Coordinator Hire
“If you want to go completely off the board, here’s one for you: The Patriots have done their research on Kliff Kingsbury,” Breer said. “I don’t know if Kliff Kingsbury is even going to be available, I don’t know if Kliff Kingsbury’s even going to want to coach if he’s fired in Arizona, but I do think he’s somebody the Patriots would look at as far as if you’re looking at somebody who might be able to move things forward a little bit and has different ideas to inject into what you’re doing. I know things haven’t been perfect in Arizona, but one thing defensive coaches have told me consistently over the last couple of years is because it’s so outside of the norm, Kingsbury’s offense might be the most difficult to prepare for in the entire NFL. So that would be one name to put on your radar if the O’Brien thing doesn’t happen.”
Sports Business Journal
Patrick Mahomes joins NWSL Current's ownership group
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is joining his wife Brittany as a member of the ownership group for the Kansas City Current, becoming the first active NFL player to take an equity stake in an NWSL club. Financial terms of Mahomes’ investment were not disclosed. Brittany is an original member of the club’s ownership group alongside Palmer Square Capital Management founder Chris Long and his wife Angie. Mahomes has been an active investor in the K.C. professional sports scene since signing his record-setting 10-year, $503M contract with the Chiefs in 2020. The QB also is a minority owner of the Royals and Sporting KC.
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
Lamar Jackson not expected to play vs. Bengals in Ravens injury crusher
It appears the Baltimore Ravens are going into their wild-card playoff clash against their division rival without their former MVP quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed his 17th consecutive practice on Thursday with a knee injury and is not expected to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN. The 26-year-old former MVP missed the Ravens’ final five regular-season games with a sprained PCL in his left knee, and his future with the team is completely up in the air as he’s set to become a free agent after the season. The Ravens can place the franchise tag on Jackson if they...
Arizona Cardinals coach candidate Sean Payton a 'fan' of quarterback Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly received permission to talk with Sean Payton about their open head coaching position, although it appears that Arizona will have competition for the sought after coach, with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos also being granted permission to talk to the former New Orleans Saints coach.
Sports Business Journal
Eli Manning, NFL CRO Renie Anderson, Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan talk 5G for stadium operations, ManningCast
Verizon hosted an “Evolution of Technology in Sports” panel at MetLife Stadium last week with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, NFL chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, and Verizon Business CEO Sampath Sowmyanarayan. The NFL reached a 10-year partnership extension with Verizon in 2021 and now has the company’s 5G connectivity installed in all 30 stadiums.
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
Naomi Osaka today revealed she is pregnant and "plans to return to competition in 2024." Osaka has not played a competitive match since September and withdrew from next week's Australian Open (AP, 1/11). Bills S Damar Hamlin has been "discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center," and is "now back at...
Comments / 0