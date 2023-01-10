Rape case dismissed by Hennepin County Attorney after prosecutor admits to lying

BringMeTheNews

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed rape charges against a St. Paul man Monday after a senior prosecutor admitted to lying to a judge during the trial.

Marco Tulio Rivera Enamorado, 35, was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Moriarty said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office was ultimately forced to dismiss the case in light of prosecutorial misconduct.

According to details shared by Moriarty at a press conference, the prosecutor, identified by the Star Tribune as Catherine McEnroe, admitted to lying to Judge Peter Cahill about the contents of a note passed in the court room during the trail on Friday.

The note was not in violation of court rules, but McEnroe lied about its contents and asked the note-sender to change the note in order conform with her story, according to Moriarty.

McEnroe then showed the second, phony note to Cahill, according to FOX 9's Paul Blume, who was in the courtroom.

Moriarty further explained that the note passed to McEnroe by a victim advocate during the victim's testimony reminded the attorney to establish the venue, meaning that the alleged crime took place in Hennepin County.

When questioned, McEnroe – who has been with the county attorney's office for almost ten years – lied to the court and said the note was a reminder about how to pronounce someone's name.

"Prosecutorial misconduct jeopardizes successful prosecution of criminal cases and compromises public safety," Moriarty said. "This conduct falls well below the most basic expectations of professional conduct."

A personnel investigation has been launched.

"I am deeply remorseful and apologetic to the victim who will not have the opportunity for justice through the process of criminal prosecution in this case," Moriarty stated.