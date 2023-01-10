ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Rape case dismissed by Hennepin County Attorney after prosecutor admits to lying

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
BringMeTheNews

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty dismissed rape charges against a St. Paul man Monday after a senior prosecutor admitted to lying to a judge during the trial.

Marco Tulio Rivera Enamorado, 35, was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Moriarty said the Hennepin County Attorney's Office was ultimately forced to dismiss the case in light of prosecutorial misconduct.

According to details shared by Moriarty at a press conference, the prosecutor, identified by the Star Tribune as Catherine McEnroe, admitted to lying to Judge Peter Cahill about the contents of a note passed in the court room during the trail on Friday.

The note was not in violation of court rules, but McEnroe lied about its contents and asked the note-sender to change the note in order conform with her story, according to Moriarty.

McEnroe then showed the second, phony note to Cahill, according to FOX 9's Paul Blume, who was in the courtroom.

Moriarty further explained that the note passed to McEnroe by a victim advocate during the victim's testimony reminded the attorney to establish the venue, meaning that the alleged crime took place in Hennepin County.

When questioned, McEnroe – who has been with the county attorney's office for almost ten years – lied to the court and said the note was a reminder about how to pronounce someone's name.

"Prosecutorial misconduct jeopardizes successful prosecution of criminal cases and compromises public safety," Moriarty said. "This conduct falls well below the most basic expectations of professional conduct."

A personnel investigation has been launched.

"I am deeply remorseful and apologetic to the victim who will not have the opportunity for justice through the process of criminal prosecution in this case," Moriarty stated.

Comments / 6

ReplubsEatBigDookie
4d ago

wheres 👩🏻👩🏻‍🦳👨🏻‍🦲👱🏻‍♂️👴🏻🧔🏻👩🏻‍🦰at? that's right when it's a white woman it's no comment when it's a white man there's no comment but let there be another race there be 10,000 k comments

Reply
4
Guess Who
4d ago

Thank you, Ms. McEnroe, for proving how correct we are regarding unethical Prosecutors working for the State of MN really are!! I've watched and heard Prosecutors mislead and outright LIE to the judge, and intimidate witnesses to make their testimony more favorable to the state after the witness had just told a defendant and a public defender a very short time prior, how they were going to testify! The Public Defenders who work for the State, are paid by the State and share offices with unscrupulous Prosecutors. The PD's are NOT working in the best interest of their client but in the best interest of the State! After all, they can't really bite the hands that feed them, right? Makes one wonder what other cases she prosecuted unethically during her 10 year career there? My heart goes out to the 14 year old victim and praying she finds justice...and praying justice finds Ms. McEnroe!

Reply(1)
3
