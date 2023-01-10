When a farmer did not know what to do with his Holstein calf with crooked legs, Tonya Edwards did what she has done since 2019: offered it a home. Edwards started Wilson’s Wish in Luxemburg to give animals a second chance at a first impression. Since starting the organization, she and her husband David had to move to just outside of Luxemburg in order to continue their work which has rescued more than 40 animals and assisted in relocating almost 30 others. Some of their more popular residents have physical limitations, like Lilly Beans, a goat that needs a wheelchair to get around, Lyle, a three-legged bull calf, and Mercy, the bow-legged Holstein calf.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO