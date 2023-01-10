Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc to Host Inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival
The City of Manitowoc will be playing host to the Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival this summer. This three-day event, which is being hosted by the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and Visit Manitowoc, kicks off on Friday, July 14th at Red Arrow Beach. Ten competitive semi-pro sand sculptors will be on hand...
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown Green Bay Café Crawl
(WFRV) – The 4th Annual Café Crawl presented by Cellcom, is taking place Saturday, January 14th, from 8:30 am to noon, in Downtown Green Bay. Event attendees can board a trolley and sample hot drinks and tasty treats from cafés and coffee shops in the Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street Districts. The businesses participating include The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, The Attic, Cultivate Taste, Voyageurs Bakehouse, and Glas Coffeehouse.
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
doorcountydailynews.com
Impact of Martin Luther King remembered in Door County
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his message of hope and equality for all people still resonates throughout the United States, including Door County. Celebrated on the third Monday of January each year, the federal holiday is in observance of Dr. King's birthday. Hervy Hodges, a Sturgeon Bay resident and mentor to youth in the area, says he grew up in Milwaukee learning about King's message of equality at a very young age from his grandmother.
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales
After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Redline Plastics Nominated for Manufacturer of the Year
A Manitowoc company has been nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award. Each year, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce honors companies in four categories, and Redline Plastics is among ten in the Medium Category, which is for businesses with 100 to 249 employees. In total, 26 businesses are in the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community Spotlight: Wilson's Wish
When a farmer did not know what to do with his Holstein calf with crooked legs, Tonya Edwards did what she has done since 2019: offered it a home. Edwards started Wilson’s Wish in Luxemburg to give animals a second chance at a first impression. Since starting the organization, she and her husband David had to move to just outside of Luxemburg in order to continue their work which has rescued more than 40 animals and assisted in relocating almost 30 others. Some of their more popular residents have physical limitations, like Lilly Beans, a goat that needs a wheelchair to get around, Lyle, a three-legged bull calf, and Mercy, the bow-legged Holstein calf.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gibraltar, Southern Door meet on U-1021
It is north versus south in a Packerland Conference battle in Brussels Friday night as Gibraltar travels to meet Southern Door. The Vikings picked up their first conference win of the season last Saturday when they beat Sevastopol, but lost to the visiting Menominee Maroons 76-59 earlier this week. Jake Schar had another strong game offensively, erupting for 25 points, while Will Friedenfels chipped in 13 points. Vikings head coach Travis Ward says it has been nice to have Friedenfels back in the line-up after suffering an injury during the football season.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls basketball round-up: Local teams split Thursday, play two Friday
A rout and a nail-biter featuring local teams highlighted Thursday's girls' basketball action ahead of another pair of games Friday night. Andie Schar scored 20 points but it was not enough Gillett squeaked past Gibraltar 34-33. Teagan Luedke led the way for Algoma as they crushed Gresham 54-32. Playing on...
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
WLUC
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
wapl.com
Man hurt in Two Rivers house fire
TWO RIVERS, Wis. — One person is hurt in a Two Rivers house fire. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of 34th Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday and found fire in the basement. The man living in the home got out on his own...
UPMATTERS
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
Comments / 0