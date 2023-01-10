ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Austin Mason awarded Digital Humanities Advancement Grant

Austin Mason, director of digital arts & humanities and lecturer in history, was awarded a Digital Humanities Advancement Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for “The Virtual Viking Longship Project: A Study in the Future of Liberal Arts Teaching and Research,” along with colleagues from Grinnell College David Neville and Timothy Arner. The project will see a team of undergraduate researchers from both colleges develop 3D models and virtual reality experiences around a Viking Age longship in collaboration with local and international museums, while documenting the workflow and learning outcomes to share with other undergraduate institutions.
Thomas Hughes ’47 honored with New York Times obituary

Thomas Hughes ’47, who worked for the U.S. government for many years and later transformed the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, died on Jan. 2 at the age of 97. He was honored for his life and work with an obituary in the New York Times. Read the full...

