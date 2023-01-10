Austin Mason, director of digital arts & humanities and lecturer in history, was awarded a Digital Humanities Advancement Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for “The Virtual Viking Longship Project: A Study in the Future of Liberal Arts Teaching and Research,” along with colleagues from Grinnell College David Neville and Timothy Arner. The project will see a team of undergraduate researchers from both colleges develop 3D models and virtual reality experiences around a Viking Age longship in collaboration with local and international museums, while documenting the workflow and learning outcomes to share with other undergraduate institutions.

