Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Fairfield Sun Times
Biden, Trump and the Pesky Presidential Records Act
He loves talking about what is in his garage, specifically the stock 1967 Corvette with the mighty 327-V8 that churns out 350 horsepower at the wheel and flies from 0-60mph in a respectable 5.9 seconds. Even now, after more than a half-century, the Stingray remains mint. Its paint, pristine. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hunter Biden Accessed Garage Where Dad Kept His Corvette (And Classified Material)
Shortly after the White House announced that a second set of classified documents from the Obama administration was discovered in the Delaware home of the president – and immediately before Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a second special prosecutor into misplaced classified presidential papers – Joe Biden tried to reassure the country by telling reporters that the sensitive documents were behind locked doors.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
msn.com
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Kentucky AG, governor hopeful rejects Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans: 'A lot of grief'
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black conservative and a candidate for governor, is pushing back on Democrats' treatment of minority Republicans.
Fairfield Sun Times
Kevin McCarthy Is Already a Gift to Democrats
By the middle of next year, House Democrats fighting to regain the majority, Senate Democrats working to maintain their majority, President Biden or another Democrat running for president – and any Republican running for president – will all be running against the House GOP. Why? Because much of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Biden’s federal contractor vaccine mandate loses in court again
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost applauded a federal appeals court decision to block the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Cincinnati agreed late Thursday with a lower court ruling that imposed a preliminary...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Hinson: China buying U.S. farmland at ‘alarming rate’
Citing growing concern about Chinese investment in U.S. agriculture, Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson announced a renewed push Thursday to more closely monitor foreign ownership of farmland across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is charged with monitoring foreign investment in farmland under the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment...
Fairfield Sun Times
Democrats’ Dark-Money Devotion
Secretive liberal dark-money groups spent hundreds of millions of dollars to boost Democrats’ 2022 midterm ground game, pushing the limits of election law while helping to reduce an expected red Republican wave to little more than a ripple. Still smarting from the underwhelming midterm results, some Republicans are calling...
Fairfield Sun Times
First Senate blast motion passes for Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway
Sen. Susan Webber made the first blast motion in the five legislative sessions she’s been a part of to send Senate Bill 120, which would designate a portion of Highway 89 to Chief Earl Old Person, to the floor. The motion passed 31-18, with only a simple majority needed,...
Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government plans to charge ahead with an overhaul of the country’s judicial system, despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has made the legal changes the centerpiece of his new government’s agenda and the surging opposition to them is presenting an early challenge for the Israeli leader. Opponents say the changes could help Netanyahu evade conviction in his corruption trial, or make the court case disappear altogether. The...
Tens of thousands of Spanish health workers protest for better future
MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of health workers protested in Madrid on Sunday over what they say is the destruction of the public health system by the conservative regional government.
Fairfield Sun Times
Dozens testify against new rules for Medicaid-eligible abortions
Medical providers, former patients and other opponents presented a wave of testimony Thursday against the state health department’s proposed rule change that would add requirements for an abortion to be covered by Medicaid, including submitting patient medical information to prove a procedure is medically necessary. Notice of the administrative...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Matt Volz | Kaiser Health News). Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who...
Comments / 0