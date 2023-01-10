ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
841
Followers
5K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy