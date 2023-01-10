UB awarded $20 million to establish national AI institute to help children with speech, language disorders

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Judging for the U.S. Crystal Growing Competition begins this weekend at the University at Buffalo, and news media are invited to check out the action. Now in its ninth year, the contest received more than 160 entrants this year – more than any previous year. Judges will examine the crystals and award prizes for best overall, best quality and coolest crystals.

