Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hughes, a sophomore, was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School on Jan. 5 when she collapsed and was taken to the hospital, KVVU reported.

A witness described seeing Hughes receive chest compressions and the use of an external defibrillator before the teenager was taken to the hospital, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hughes had been previously diagnosed with a heart defect, but had been cleared by doctors to play football, Hughes’ father, Enttroda, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Las Vegas schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said that the district was grieving with Hughes’ family, friends and loved ones.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us,” Jara said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family.”

A GoFundMe established by Hughes’ family had raised more than $56,000 by Tuesday morning.

A vigil is planned at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, KVVU reported.

