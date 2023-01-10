Read full article on original website
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
247Sports
Duke falls to Clemson on the road to move to 13-5
Duke Basketball had one of their best halves of the season on Wednesday night, coming back from down by eleven points and pulling off a nine-point win over Pittsburgh. But Clemson was undefeated in league play and had a sellout atmosphere inside of Littlejohn Coliseum, presenting one of, if not the toughest, challenge for Jon Scheyer's team in ACC play thus far.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Condensed Game: NC State 83, Miami 81
NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) picked up a huge 83-81 home win over No. 16 Miami Saturday. Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith led the way for State with 20 points. State also got strong performances from sophomore Ernest Ross, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, graduate forward D.J. Burns, who totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, and graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 11 points.
247Sports
UNC’s D’Marco Dunn Funnels Energy Into Career-Best Effort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From his spot on the North Carolina bench, guard D'Marco Dunn’s personal process for getting himself mentally dialed into games before checking in and playing tends to focus on a certain question: What are we lacking?. “I think in this game, we just lacked energy,”...
247Sports
Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson
When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Miami: 'We stepped up in a big way'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State head coach Kevin Keatts has his team rolling with a third straight win in ACC play after a gritty 83-81 overtime victory against No. 16 Miami. The Wolfpack's head man spoke about the win, his team's new-found toughness, the performances of Ernest Ross, DJ Burns and Terquavion Smith along with much more.
Hoops: Clemson knocks off No. 24 Duke 72-64
CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday. The win for Clemson helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career. The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) were led by PJ Hall(Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who scored a season-high 26 points....
247Sports
Wake Forest Basketball defeats Boston College 85-63
A commanding first-half 17-point lead had been dwindled to 10 thanks to a 9-2 Boston College run in the final three minutes.Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes consulted with his.
Recruiting Notebook: Elite Pitt Transfer RB Target Bayshul Tuten Picks Virginia Tech
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
247Sports
What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma
West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
247Sports
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame
The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
WVU basketball makes changes to coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has parted ways with men's basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins' coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
247Sports
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
wtae.com
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
Mom Handcuffed, Stabbed Dead By Estranged Husband In Pittsburgh: Report
A 50-year-old Pittsburgh man wanted for handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife to death before sending a photo of her body to a friend was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week, according to authorities and a report by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. William L. Fitzgerald was captured on Interstate...
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
