ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Duke falls to Clemson on the road to move to 13-5

Duke Basketball had one of their best halves of the season on Wednesday night, coming back from down by eleven points and pulling off a nine-point win over Pittsburgh. But Clemson was undefeated in league play and had a sellout atmosphere inside of Littlejohn Coliseum, presenting one of, if not the toughest, challenge for Jon Scheyer's team in ACC play thus far.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State 83, Miami 81

NC State (14-4, 4-3 ACC) picked up a huge 83-81 home win over No. 16 Miami Saturday. Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith led the way for State with 20 points. State also got strong performances from sophomore Ernest Ross, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, graduate forward D.J. Burns, who totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, and graduate guard Jarkel Joiner, who had 11 points.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC’s D’Marco Dunn Funnels Energy Into Career-Best Effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From his spot on the North Carolina bench, guard D'Marco Dunn’s personal process for getting himself mentally dialed into games before checking in and playing tends to focus on a certain question: What are we lacking?. “I think in this game, we just lacked energy,”...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke player grades: Tyrese Proctor's career night not enough in loss to Clemson

When it was Winning Time, Clemson's veterans stepped up in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. Jon Scheyer trusted five five-star freshmen during key sequences down the stretch, but Duke's youngsters could not deliver the knockout punch. Duke wasted a five-point lead with less than 10 minutes to go and dropped to 4-3 in ACC play. Clemson (15-3, 7-0 in conference play) now has a two-game lead over the rest of the pack in the chase for the ACC crown.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on win over No. 16 Miami: 'We stepped up in a big way'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State head coach Kevin Keatts has his team rolling with a third straight win in ACC play after a gritty 83-81 overtime victory against No. 16 Miami. The Wolfpack's head man spoke about the win, his team's new-found toughness, the performances of Ernest Ross, DJ Burns and Terquavion Smith along with much more.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Hoops: Clemson knocks off No. 24 Duke 72-64

CLEMSON – Clemson University men’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over No. 24 Duke on Saturday. The win for Clemson helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career. The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) were led by PJ Hall(Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who scored a season-high 26 points....
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after WVU's loss to Oklahoma

West Virginia lost their fifth-straight game to open Big 12 Conference play, falling to Oklahoma, 77-76, on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma. The Mountaineers remained winless in league play by doing much of the same stuff they had done before - missing free throws, fouling in critical spots, and putting themselves in a big hole early. Free throws, though, were the name of the game, as WVU missed four in the final 1:43 that could have given the team the lead or at least tied it at various points.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WVU basketball makes changes to coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has parted ways with men's basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins' coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
MORGANTOWN, WV
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy