ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Sneaker convention comes to Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Tickets on sale for 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup being held Feb. 24-26 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The event also includes the Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster by clicking here. All-session tickets start at $69 for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

NYT puts Louisville on list of 52 places to visit in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseracing, bourbon, and a rising LGBTQ scene are just some of the reasons Louisville just landed on the New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2023. The city comes in at number 40 on the list. The listing says Louisville is among the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/. * WHAT...Wintry mix of snow and some light freezing rain. Snow. accumulations of a coating up to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east. central, north...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Neighborhood Nest now offering free products for Louisville parents twice a month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource for parents is now open twice a month at the Shawnee Library. Neighborhood Nest was created in collaboration with Louisville's health department. It's a hub that provides free essential pregnancy, postpartum and early-childhood products to the community. Items available include diapers, wipes, formula...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. Police found an adult male who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy