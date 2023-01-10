Read full article on original website
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
Funeral services, visitation for Linkin' Bridge’s Jeremiah Buckner happening Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on America's Got Talent in 2016. In 2018,...
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
Tickets on sale for 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for the 2023 USA Gymnastics Winter Cup being held Feb. 24-26 at Freedom Hall in Louisville. The event also includes the Nastia Liukin Cup and Elite Team Cup. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster by clicking here. All-session tickets start at $69 for...
Interactive dinosaur experience being held at Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People have a chance to see some of earth's most famous dinosaurs this weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, is being held at the South Wing A for fans of prehistoric animals. "We actually have 165 million years...
NYT puts Louisville on list of 52 places to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseracing, bourbon, and a rising LGBTQ scene are just some of the reasons Louisville just landed on the New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2023. The city comes in at number 40 on the list. The listing says Louisville is among the...
BOZICH | Louisville starts fast, perturbs Payne while fading faster in 80-59 loss to North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — North Carolina started this men’s college basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tar Heels returned four starters from a team that played in the 2022 NCAA championship game. They have an all-American center in Armando Bacot. UNC’s...
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/. * WHAT...Wintry mix of snow and some light freezing rain. Snow. accumulations of a coating up to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east. central, north...
Liquor Barn holds lottery for rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at liquor stores around Louisville on Saturday morning for a chance to purchase a rare bourbon. Liquor Barn held a lottery for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, a bourbon made in Frankfort. Seven outlets around the state held the lottery with...
Celebrating the anniversary of a vacated championship, Louisville to walk a fine NCAA line
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 10th anniversary of winning the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball, the University of Louisville faces a tricky situation. The school wants to commemorate the accomplishment. But the NCAA has vacated the title as part of the sanctions handed down in the Katina Powell sex-for-recruits scandal, and part of that penalty is prohibiting the university from recognizing the championship in any official way.
Numbers drawn for estimated $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 p.m. Plenty of...
NO PANIC | Louisville AD Josh Heird voices confidence in direction of men's basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team is suffering through a bad season of historic proportions. Statistics aren't necessary to demonstrate that fact, though a ranking of No. 339, the lowest in Power 5, in the NCAA's latest NET ratings says everything you need to know.
Louisville Vietnamese restaurant opening new location in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vietnamese restaurant is coming to Bullitt County. Paris Banh Mi announced it's opening a location in Mt. Washington this April. There's already one location in Louisville on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The bakery serves Vietnamese sandwiches along with a full menu of coffee and...
Elizabethtown cancels downtown event, replaces it with upcoming fall festival
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Elizabethtown is cancelling a downtown event and replacing it with another. Amy Inman, who works in public relations for the city, said the annual BBQ, Bands, and Bikes event is not on the 2023 calendar. Instead, the city is planning a fall festival for late September called the Heartland Harvest Festival.
OFFICIAL: Brian Brohm announced as offensive coordinator and QB coach for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s no surprise, but on Friday the University of Louisville made it official: Brian Brohm is coming home to join his brother Jeff’s football staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He served in the same roles for six seasons in the same roles...
Tennessee man dubbed 'Mr. Smooth' for Louisville bank robberies sentenced to federal prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man will spend 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for robbing five banks in the Louisville area. A judge sentenced Salvador Jones, 36, on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police dubbed Jones "Mr. Smooth" after police said he robbed at least four banks in 30 days in...
Neighborhood Nest now offering free products for Louisville parents twice a month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource for parents is now open twice a month at the Shawnee Library. Neighborhood Nest was created in collaboration with Louisville's health department. It's a hub that provides free essential pregnancy, postpartum and early-childhood products to the community. Items available include diapers, wipes, formula...
LMPD: Man dies after shooting on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. Police found an adult male who had been shot.
