Jordan Spieth went from first-round co-leader to missing the cut at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
In just about 24 hours, Jordan Spieth went from sharing the lead at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii to missing the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. That's a rare feat on the PGA Tour, and it's definitely one he didn't want to accomplish. On Thursday, Spieth opened...
2023 The American Express field: Players, rankings
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) The 2023 The American Express field is set...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii weather forecast shows perfect weather at Waialae
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii weather forecast shows almost no chance of rain falling at Waialae, and the updated forecast for the week calls for mild wind throughout the week in Honolulu, Hawaii. The general weather forecast calls for a very small chance of some rain during all championship...
Chris Kirk looks to end long winless skid at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
It has been 7 years, 7 months and 21 days since Chris Kirk won for the fourth time in his PGA Tour career, taking home what was then the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May 2015. A lot has happened in Kirk's life since, including making the choice in...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Round 3: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Saturday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. After a cut was made on Saturday morning, and 76 players made it through to the final two rounds.
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it. After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour. "Just glamping, you...
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it
Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
Rules of Golf: Can you use a club or stick to help you line up a blind shot?
Golfers routinely face blind shots on the golf course -- and bad golfers tend to face them even more often than the best players in the world. Lining up a blind shot is tricky and takes a lot of trust. A player has to see the window for the shot, aim to that window and trust that they ball will do what they want as a result of their swing. Unfortunately, under the new Rules of Golf, golfers now no longer have the option to get a little help lining up these blind shots.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the...
