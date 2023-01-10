ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

2023 The American Express field: Players, rankings

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) The 2023 The American Express field is set...
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Saturday Round 3: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Saturday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. After a cut was made on Saturday morning, and 76 players made it through to the final two rounds.
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard

There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it

Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
Rules of Golf: Can you use a club or stick to help you line up a blind shot?

Golfers routinely face blind shots on the golf course -- and bad golfers tend to face them even more often than the best players in the world. Lining up a blind shot is tricky and takes a lot of trust. A player has to see the window for the shot, aim to that window and trust that they ball will do what they want as a result of their swing. Unfortunately, under the new Rules of Golf, golfers now no longer have the option to get a little help lining up these blind shots.

