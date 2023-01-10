UTICA, N.Y. -- The House of the Good Shepherd will be providing MAPP classes once a week, in person, every Wednesday until March 15. MAPP classes examine 12 different criteria and skills that are necessary to become a foster parent. The program will go through the details, training and education needed to foster a child, including learning about the stages of child development, how to help children manage their behavior and understanding the role of a foster parent, among other things.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO