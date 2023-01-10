Read full article on original website
WKTV
House of the Good Shepherd offering MAPP classes for fostering
UTICA, N.Y. -- The House of the Good Shepherd will be providing MAPP classes once a week, in person, every Wednesday until March 15. MAPP classes examine 12 different criteria and skills that are necessary to become a foster parent. The program will go through the details, training and education needed to foster a child, including learning about the stages of child development, how to help children manage their behavior and understanding the role of a foster parent, among other things.
WKTV
Solar project concerns in town of Columbia.
Solar project concerns mount in the town of Columbia. Solar project proposal under fire in town of Columbia. There's a solar project happening in the Town of Columbia that surpasses any local input.
WKTV
Concerns mount over solar energy project in Kirkland
Atlas Renewables is looking to construct a solar farm in the Town of Kirkland, not far from the Sherill Brook Park in New Hartford. Their mission is to build a relatively small solar farm with the project consisting of Kirkland 1, a 5 megawatt power plant and Kirkland 2, a 4.6 megawatt plant.
WKTV
NYSCOPBA blames HALT Act for most violent year ever in New York state prisons
Officials from the state corrections officers union are continuing their call to repeal the HALT Act after data shows 2022 was the most violent year ever in New York state prisons. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the data shows there were a record...
WKTV
State DMV receives Secure Driver License Award
NEW YORK -- The New York State DMV received the 2022 Secure Driver License Award from the Coalition. This award is given each year to raise awareness of the importance of advanced security features in government-issued identification documents, which help to reduce identity theft and fraud. “We at DMV are...
WKTV
NYS collects over $9 million in first year of mobile sports wagering
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state has collected over $900 million in the first year of mobile sports betting. More than $16 billion was wagered on sports in the state since it became legal in January of 2022. More specifically, $709.2 million in taxes on...
