thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth went from first-round co-leader to missing the cut at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
In just about 24 hours, Jordan Spieth went from sharing the lead at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii to missing the cut at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. That's a rare feat on the PGA Tour, and it's definitely one he didn't want to accomplish. On Thursday, Spieth opened...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday Round 2: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $7.9 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,422,000, with...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Si Woo Kim, who won his fourth PGA Tour title with the PGA Tour win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Kim managed to separate himself just enough from...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth remembers the last time he flew coach on an airplane, and it wasn’t pretty
Most top-name professional golfers don't fly on commercial jets these days. They have plenty of money to fly private, either as a group or individually. Some even own their own plane. However, that doesn't mean the biggest names in golf don't sometimes find themselves on a plane just like normal...
thegolfnewsnet.com
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it
Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now and will be living that van life at PGA Tour events
Jordan Spieth is an RV guy now, and he seems pretty excited about it. After firing an opening-round 64 at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth was asked about his new ride, which he plans on using when he's on the road on the PGA Tour. "Just glamping, you...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart. The The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Chris Kirk looks to end long winless skid at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
It has been 7 years, 7 months and 21 days since Chris Kirk won for the fourth time in his PGA Tour career, taking home what was then the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in May 2015. A lot has happened in Kirk's life since, including making the choice in...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the...
