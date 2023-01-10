ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Friday Round 2: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event. With the 144-player event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. For the players competing, however, it means tee times at typical PGA Tour times.
HONOLULU, HI
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payout is from the $7.9 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,422,000, with...
HONOLULU, HI
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it

Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

