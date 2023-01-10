Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
The Coming Commoditization of Metal 3D Printing
In our article on predictions for the serial production of metal parts Autodesk’s Director of Additive Manufacturing, Alexander Oster, suggested that, “the metal AM space is currently splitting in high-end machines that grow in size and capital costs (mainly driven by aerospace applications), and in mass market machines which—at lower capex and associated risks—will drive lower-end applications that do need low part unit costs at a specific quality.”
3DPrint.com
BCN3D Introduces Upgraded Epsilon 3D Printers
BCN3D, a Barcelona-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of additive manufacturing (AM) hardware, has released the latest generation of its Epsilon line of printers, and the company claims that the newest Epsilons feature some key improvements. The Epsilon, an independent dual extrusion (IDEX) platform, first hit the market in 2020, and has an impressive list of corporate users, including Airbus, BMW, and Samsung.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 11, 2023: Mycelium, 3D Printer Loan, & More
We’re covering some interesting research in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as researchers from the University of Oldenburg are using tiny nozzles to 3D print nanoscale metallic structures. Moving on, BioLab Studio developed a 3D printed bio-scaffold for growing mycelium, and Zetamix 3D printed a new dielectric RF reflector. Finally, the Koehler Group is lending a BigRep PRO 3D printer to UnternehmerTUM’s MakerSpace.
3DPrint.com
MELD Spins off Metal 3D Printing Service Bureau
Just as Virginia Tech was awarded a U.S. Department of Defense grant for the purchase of an additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) system, the only commercial provider of AFSD equipment, MELD Manufacturing, has announced a strong indicator of growth. The Virginia, USA-based startup has spun out a new business dedicated to AFSD metal 3D printing services.
3DPrint.com
AMS Focus: Countdown to AMS with New Materials for 3D Printing
The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) live business and networking summit is just days away. Beginning February 7, 2023, this three-day New York event for 3D printing enthusiasts, commercial leaders, and industry stakeholders will be bustling with more than 60 speakers who will be presenting on a broad range of topics, exhibitors, and social events.
3DPrint.com
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of the commercial partnership, Molecular Devices will market Advanced Solutions’ bioprinting platform BioAssemblyBot 400 (BAB 400), an intelligent six-axis robotic arm...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Litigation: Responding to Employees, Desktop Metal Addressed FDA Regulation Concerns
As companies scale, lawsuits are par for the course. Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is no stranger to the legal practice, as it has already been engaged in suits with competitor Markforged. Class action suits are more likely to come up when stock prices drop, however, with angry investors compiling claims of false advertising and inflated revenue expectations. We saw it during the 3D printing bust of the last cycle and we’re seeing it again with Desktop during this slump, as a class action suit was filed against the company in December 2021.
Comments / 0