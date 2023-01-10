Read full article on original website
Lamar Utility Board Continues New Meter Installations
Projects for the Lamar Light Plant for 2023 were reviewed by Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh during the Utility Boards first meeting for the new year on January 10th. He said the 4kv substation equipment will continue to be upgraded as well as upgrades to the plant’s SCADA system master radio and 4kv distribution circuit protection relays. The plant is also moving ahead with the advanced material infrastructure (AMI) system with plans to install 607 smart meters this year. To date, 4,227 meters have been installed.
Bertha Ingraham – March 27, 1928 – January 10, 2023
Funeral Services for Bertha Ingraham will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Bertha Karolina (Svendson Winge) Berger Ingraham was born on March 27, 1928, in Alkabo, North Dakota, to Amund and...
Darrian Adame – November 14, 1991 – January 8, 2023
A celebration of life for current Colorado Springs resident and formerly of Lamar, Darrian Adame will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Enrique Varela co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Darrian will be held...
