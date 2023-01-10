Read full article on original website
WOODSTOCK, Ill. – The McHenry County Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Regional Planning Commission. The commission, consisting of nine voting members and a number of ex-officio advisers, is tasked with guiding the drafting of the McHenry County 2050 Comprehensive Plan. Applicants must live in McHenry County, and have a demonstrated interest in land use planning and policy-related issues.
