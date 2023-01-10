Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Litigation: Responding to Employees, Desktop Metal Addressed FDA Regulation Concerns
As companies scale, lawsuits are par for the course. Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) is no stranger to the legal practice, as it has already been engaged in suits with competitor Markforged. Class action suits are more likely to come up when stock prices drop, however, with angry investors compiling claims of false advertising and inflated revenue expectations. We saw it during the 3D printing bust of the last cycle and we’re seeing it again with Desktop during this slump, as a class action suit was filed against the company in December 2021.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 15, 2023
In this week’s roundup, 3D Printing News Unpeeled continues with its new schedule, and there are two SOLIDWORKS webinars to attend, as well as a Zoom forum on the implementation of the CHIPS Bill. In addition, this Thursday will be the inaugural ImplementAM event in Detroit. Read on for all the details!
3DPrint.com
CORE Digital Manufacturing Consolidation Continues: RE3DTECH+GoProto Buys Stanfordville Machining
Made up of a team of experienced production executives, CORE Industrial Partners is using its large bag of money to bring consolidation and capital to small-to-medium-sized businesses in manufacturing, building a powerhouse in the process. CORE has already bought 3DXTECH, FATHOM (NYSE: FATH), Prototek, and RE3DTECH. Now, the company has announced the purchase of Stanfordville Machining & Manufacturing.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, January 14, 2023: ImplementAM, Bioprinted Eye Tissue, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs today, we’re starting with the launch of a case study-based AM workshop called ImplementAM. In business news, the latest distribution partner for Meltio’s wire laser metal 3D printing technology is EXBuild, and Thangs, MatterHackers, and 3DJake are partnering to form a rewards program. Finally, researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) are using patient stem cells and bioprinting to fabricate eye tissue in order to better understand blinding diseases.
3DPrint.com
Steakholder Foods Gets $1M Grant to Bioprint Cultured Eel
Deep tech food company Steakholder Foods (Nasdaq: STKH) could soon add new 3D printed cultured seafood to its product portfolio. Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Singapore Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (SIIRD), the startup plans to develop 3D printed structured eel and grouper products with Singaporean cultivated seafood startup Umami Meats.
Comments / 0